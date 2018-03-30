Russia Shows Off Test-Launch Footage Of Its ‘Satan 2’ Long-Range Missile

#Russia
News Editor
03.30.18

Vladimir Putin kicked off March by nuking Florida in a demonstration video to boast about Russia’s new “invincible” weapons. Then, the month somehow grew more dramatic with the U.S., Britain, NATO, and Russia all expelling diplomats after the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy. Amid this chaos, Trump still congratulated Putin on his election win. And how is Putin closing the month? His country test-launched a missile that’s been named “Satan 2” by NATO, and Russia’s Foreign Ministry released the footage for all to witness.

The footage shows the (officially-named RS-28 Sarmat) missile, which is an intercontinental ballistic weapon, blasting off from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. Satan 2 has actually been in development for years and is said to be able to easily reach either U.S. coast and take out an area the size of Texas. The timing of this footage’s release, however, appears to be no mere coincidence, as tensions continue to confirm that we’re hurtling toward a new Cold War.

The Satan 2 is reportedly capable of carrying a warhead that weighs up to 100 tons, and its range could approach 7000 miles. This ominous video, which shows enormous billows of smoke and flames rising up from the snow, is clearly meant to send a message, which only reinforces recent reports that Trump’s national security advisors warned him, “DO NOT CONGRATULATE.”

As of now, the White House has not officially reacted to this footage.

(Via Russian Foreign Ministry, Fox News & CNN)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russia
TAGSmissilesNuclear WeaponsNukesRUSSIAVLADIMIR PUTIN

The RX

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 3 hours ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP