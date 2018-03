Getty Image

Anastasia Vashukevich, an escort and self-professed “sex expert” from the Eastern European country Belarus, was jailed in Thailand over the weekend for participating in a sex training seminar aimed at Russian tourists. And now Vashukevich, who goes by the alias Nastya Rybka, is looking to the United States for amnesty in exchange for what she claims is information that ties the Trump campaign to Russia.

At face value her assertion seems a little shady, to say the least, however the Washington Post reports that Vashukevich gained notoriety after video footage from a 2016 yacht trip with Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska and Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko posted to her Instagram account surfaced earlier this month. And as it just so happens, Deripaska — who Vashukevich claims she had an affair with — used to employ Paul Manafort, Trump’s freshly-indicted former campaign manager.

Since landing herself behind bars, Vashukevich has been posting photos and video to Instagram pleading for the United States to help.

“I am the only witness and the missing link in the connection between Russia and the U.S. elections — the long chain of Oleg Deripaska, Prikhodko, Manafort, and Trump,” Vashukevich said in a live Instagram video Tuesday, apparently shot as she was driven in an open-air police van through the Thai resort city of Pattaya. “In exchange for help from U.S. intelligence services and a guarantee of my safety, I am prepared to provide the necessary information to America or to Europe or to the country which can buy me out of Thai prison.”

It’s worth noting that Vashukevich has provided no evidence to back up her claims, however in one video she states that she has already participated in an interview with NBC News. Whether or not that’s true, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is responsible for leaking the footage, believes that Deripaska and Prikhodko may have served as a link between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign.

Vashukevich said she fears she was jailed in retaliation for the video on orders of Russian officials, and that if she’ll be imprisoned again if extradited back to Russia. You can see her one of her Instagram posts below.

(Via Washinton Post)