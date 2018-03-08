Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has undeniably changed the United States for the better, but it seems that only recently, in her twilight years as an 84-year-old on the Supreme Court, has she gotten the attention she deserves. Some of that comes from Kate McKinnon’s “badass” impression of her on Saturday Night Live, but she’s also become “The Notorious RBG” by being a trailblazer for gender equality and civil rights and delivering some scathing dissents.

Now, after making a successful and universally embraced run on the festival circuit, RGB, the documentary showing her astonishing life, finally gets its first official trailer before a limited release in theaters on May 4th.

The trailer perfectly encapsulates the journey viewers are about to go on, with Ginsburg saying: “I did see myself as kind of a kindergarten teacher in those days because the judges didn’t think sex discrimination existed.” The trailer then ramps up while showing Ginsburg lifting tiny weights as her career expands from a legal representative to a Rocky figure. There are real fist-pump moments here.

“I’m 84 years old and everyone wants to take a picture with me,” she says as the trailer nears its end. It seems like she’s completely aware that the kids shouldn’t be looking up to an 84-year-old academic, but they are because they should.