According to newly released body camera footage from the shooting death of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man who was holding a cellphone in his family’s backyard, officers present at the scene muted their cameras soon after. The Sacramento Bee reports that about six minutes after the incident took place, an officer can be heard telling another to “mute” his body camera’s microphone. Vice notes that, one by one, the officers present at the scene begin muting their body camera’s mics while asking each other, “Hey, you guys good?”
Once all of the mics had been muted, the police visible in the body camera footage “can be seen speaking to each other and to at least one civilian on scene for about two more minutes before the video ends.” According to department spokesperson Sgt. Vance Chandler, “There are a variety of reasons why officers have the opportunity to mute their body worn cameras.” What those reasons specifically weren’t made clear at the time, though Chandler did refer “to the department’s general orders for details” regarding such cases. He may have been referring to the general orders’ section on deactivation, which allows officers to “deactivate the body-worn camera at any time based on their discretion” during a variety of situations.
Whether or not Clark’s shooting death warrants deactivation remains to be seen, especially since he was unarmed. As local pastor and activist Les Simmons told the Sacrament Bee, “They all just muted their mics… It was a moment of, what are they doing? What are they saying?” Reiterating the paper’s own question to Chandler, Simmons asked, “Can they do that?”
(Via Sacramento Bee and Vice)
Well, I mean, the officers have to ask themselves what will bring greater consequences…
Muting their body cams…?
or
Having the body cams record them discussing with each other how to “get their story straight” later about a terrible murder they just committed…?
Right, they can choose between the speculation that they said horrible stuff, or evidence that they said horrible stuff.
Why do these things have a mute function? Or even an on/off function for that matter? Doesn’t that defeat the whole point?
They shot an unarmed man on his property holding his phone thinking it was whatever a “toolbar” is supposed to be. They should be executed.
What is the point of having the shits if you can just mute or turn the shits off? If they are all “good cops” like we are told, then all the cameras should show is them doing their jobs correctly and not need a on/off function.
Would you want a camera on everytime you take a piss or shit or eat or make a private phone all to a loved one all to be released on a freedom of information act request??? Or maybe one of the officers has a breakdown after a shooting and doesn’t want to be portrayed as a bitch on gossip websites like this one. Or the mute button when comparing two sides of the story on a domestic violence case or child molestation case that the defense attorney could use against a testifying victim?? Just saying there’s a reason for the on/off (data space duh) and the mute button (as discussed earlier)
Maybe rather than concealing potentially damning statements, the systematic muting will be the smoking gun itself, evidence of conspiracy or something. I dunno, just looking for a silver lining. This bs has gone on long enough.
America is one of the scariest places in the world right now. Kids gunning down kids in schools. Cops gunning down unarmed minorities. Trump and his mob of criminals destroying Democracy. Fox News. Opioid crisis. Arming teachers. Evangelicals supporting Trump. Trade Wars. Death penalty for drug dealers but gun dealers who sell guns illegally get a little fine and a slap on the wrist. Sad.