Nearly a week after he seemingly endured a public meltdown across multiple cable television interviews, former Donald Trump aide Sam Nunberg testified before a grand jury as a part of the special prosecutor’s ongoing Russia probe. The ex-aide then sat down with Good Morning America not long after for his first post-testimony interview, during which he walked back his previous declaration that Robert Mueller’s independent investigation was nothing more than a “witch hunt,” adding that the contentious probe was “warranted.”
“The president’s right, it’s a witch hunt,” Nunberg previously told MSNBC on Monday. “Why does Bob Mueller need to see my emails when I send Roger and Steve clips, and we talk about how much we hate people” Less than a week later, however, the ex-aide was singing a completely different tune for ABC News. “No, I don’t think it’s a witch hunt. It’s warranted because there’s a lot there and that’s the sad truth,” he said, adding: “I don’t believe it leads to the president.”
Reverses course again. First it was a witch hunt, then it wasn’t, then it was again. Now it isn’t again?
I’m starting to think this guy might be meshuggah.
One of the “best people” the pussy grabber could get.