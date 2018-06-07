Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the wake of the Roseanne cancellation, Samantha Bee became the target for many on the right after she referred to Ivanka Trump as a “feckless c*nt” during a segment in the last episode of Full Frontal. While Bill Maher had been a trending topic in response to the Roseanne controversy, Bee managed to draw attention and was forced to apologize for her vulgarity while many called on TBS to cancel her show.

As many, many people pointed out on social media and elsewhere, it did distract from several issues that Bee was discussing during the segment and became news itself. The host addressed during the cold open of her show, once again apologizing for the remarks and inserting a few jabs at Ted Cruz in the process: