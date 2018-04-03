An Active Shooter At YouTube Headquarters Has Reportedly Injured Multiple People

#Breaking News #YouTube
News & Culture Writer
04.03.18 6 Comments

The shooter at YouTube headquarters has reportedly been killed by police. Please see our continuing updates at the bottom of this post.
—–
Tuesday afternoon, tweets from YouTube employees, as well as people in the immediate vicinity of the company’s headquarters in San Bruno, California seemed to indicate that an active shooter situation was happening at their facilities. CNN and The Hollywood Reporter subsequently confirmed with a city manager and the San Bruno Police Department respectively that an active shooter was on the scene. According to THR‘s Ryan Parker, San Bruno PD told him it was a “very active scene,” but couldn’t offer any more details at the time. The San Bruno police have since confirmed an incident.

Meanwhile, the Google communications team put out a short statement saying they were “coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available.”

YouTube employee Vadim Lavrusik first drew attention to the matter when he tweeted, “Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers.” He subsequently revealed he had been safely evacuated from the building, but not before other employees shared similar experiences.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Breaking News#YouTube
TAGSBREAKING NEWSGUN VIOLENCEgunsyoutube

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 8 hours ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 day ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 4 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 6 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP