BREAKING NEWS: San Bruno, California, police tweet that they are responding to an active shooter at YouTube headquarters https://t.co/fwzEMbCOyK pic.twitter.com/ggdGbROp7m — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) April 3, 2018

The shooter at YouTube headquarters has reportedly been killed by police. Please see our continuing updates at the bottom of this post.

—–

Tuesday afternoon, tweets from YouTube employees, as well as people in the immediate vicinity of the company’s headquarters in San Bruno, California seemed to indicate that an active shooter situation was happening at their facilities. CNN and The Hollywood Reporter subsequently confirmed with a city manager and the San Bruno Police Department respectively that an active shooter was on the scene. According to THR‘s Ryan Parker, San Bruno PD told him it was a “very active scene,” but couldn’t offer any more details at the time. The San Bruno police have since confirmed an incident.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Meanwhile, the Google communications team put out a short statement saying they were “coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available.”

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

YouTube employee Vadim Lavrusik first drew attention to the matter when he tweeted, “Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers.” He subsequently revealed he had been safely evacuated from the building, but not before other employees shared similar experiences.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018