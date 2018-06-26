Almost 18 months into the objectively unique presidency of Donald Trump and frustration is spilling into the restaurants and public spaces where members of his administration gather with the rest of us. Some are being yelled at and some are being asked to leave due to the policies that they have worked to put into place. On the left, many feel that this is the natural evolution of a moment in American history where families are being pulled apart at the border and hard-won protections are being whittled away. On the right, the stance is that this loss of civility is itself worthy of outrage. And then, there are people from both parties and the middle-ground who think that this is a sign that our future discourse is damned.
Uproxx’s Alyssa Fikse and Jason Tabrys have differing opinions on the question of civility vs incivility (but maybe not for the reasons you think) and they’ve followed the news from Sarah Sanders’ ousting at The Red Hen to Rep. Maxine Waters’ push for more confrontation and President Trump’s responses to both. In this piece, they try their best to explore this contentious moment, the possible charges of a double standard, and whether hope can spring from this latest partisan battle.
Alyssa: There are a lot of facts to consider when you examine the incident from an objective point of view. First of all, the owner of The Red Hen didn’t turn it into a huge ordeal. After discussing Sanders’ presence with her staff (which includes immigrants and members of the gay community), she politely requested that Sanders leave, comped her a cheese plate, and didn’t make a scene. Honestly, the incident wouldn’t really be newsworthy if Sanders hadn’t escalated it by calling out a private citizen from a government Twitter account. While you may not agree with the principal, the actions of the Red Hen are pretty much a textbook example of peaceful protest.
Jason: I actually don’t know that I disagree with their actions, but that does bring to mind questions about double standards. Because I know we both feel strongly that people shouldn’t be denied service due to their sexuality, race, or gender. A lot of people are trying to poke holes in arguments in favor of this kind of peaceful protest by bringing that up. Is the difference between a private citizen and a government official enough to justify the appearance of a double standard?
So the right is upset by how they’re being talked to and the left is upset because of human rights violations. Liberals, keep falling for these false tears if you want to keep losing. I have members of both sides and my family and social circle, but that does not exclude this current administration from criticism or protest. To make the argument that Jason is attempting to make requires you to not be aware of political discourse before 2008. I mean, you both completely glossed over the fact that far right extremists have killed more people this year than any other group combined.
We know the answer to “What if this happened to an Obama administration official during his administration?” It did happen. Joe Biden was refused service in 2012 by a restaurant owner who didn’t agree with Obama’s policies. Joe didn’t make a big deal out of it. Republicans had such a big problem with it that Paul Ryan invited the restaurant owner to be his guest at a rally.
The fact that they’re acting like this is the first time somethings happened like this in US politics is ridiculous.
Yuuuuuuuup
The short-term memories of all sides is interesting to note. From my vantage, it seems like the right is willing to pivot completely on their viewpoint literally whenever it serves them.
I think the Red Hen thing was probably ill advised but not particularly harmful, but I also think essentially hounding the administration officials in their private lives as Maxine Waters is suggesting is extremely problematic. It’s a slippery slope– the next time the right is outraged, do we really want them to start heckling the middle managers of our political entities? While I’m positive it’s happened in the past, it’s not _normal_ outside of rallies even now. There’s literally no up to opening this particular floodgate. While we may see a distinction between race, orientation, religion, and political affiliation, trust that there are many very loud people who do not, and who feel that being Republican should, essentially, be a protected class. In some senses, they’re correct– everyone is entitled to think what they want to think, and thus I wonder why we feel an establishment is entitled to refuse them service when they’re otherwise obeying its rules.
Why did those bakers refuse to bake a cake? If that kind of discrimination is upheld by the Supreme Court, Republicans really have no room to negotiate. They are literally receiving a taste of their own medicine.
It’s apples and oranges though, Flint, as I say in my comment below.
He didn’t refuse to sell them any wedding cakes. He refused to create an original cake with a message he didn’t think adhered to scripture. He’s wrong and bigoted, but they shouldn’t force a muslim bakery to put a star or david or a picture of a man with “Mohammed” underneath it on a cake.
“who gets won over by getting in someone’s face and telling them you think they’re evil?”
This is the whole problem with the left’s approach to pretty much everything these days. Leftists respond to free speech by exercising their free speech (blasting air horns when people try to speak, screaming people down — Jim Jefferies, no stranger to the left, aptly dismantles their tactics here: [www.youtube.com]).
That said, I think the Red Hen incident was handled in the best way possible. The comparison between those who refuse service to a gay/black/whatever couple and Sarah Sanders is an incongruous one. On one hand, people are refused service for an immutable part of their personality that they have no choice or agency over; on the other, someone is willfully and knowingly supporting, and lying for, policies that are objectively monstrous. This kind of protest is vastly superior to the kind of demonstrative bullshit ‘The Left’ tends to love (and I’m not talking about peaceful protests like the Women’s March or NFLers kneeling). Such action is exactly what Jason referred to in the quote above and, at best, it results in people becoming more entrenched in likely misguided views; at worst, it results in them violently reacting, which helps precisely no one.
I agree that the way the actual owner of red hen hand;ed it was classy and well done. The fact that it has led to this scale of outrage is, in part, because the president has the spare time to stoke that fire.
Not that I tend to watch Fallon, but on the off chance you haven’t seen his monologue from last night, he aptly reinforces what you’re saying — to paraphrase, he says he was going to tweet back after the pumpkin gave him shit but realized he had too much to do and then wondered how the fuck the pumpkin didn’t.
Yes incivility should only be the first step. They need direct action if anything is gonna be accomplished. For every lie and human rights violation there should be someone standing outside of every restaurant hotel and public government building shouting screaming and threatening until the right is afraid and uncomfortable in every public setting. Make them regret.
This is the worst way to go about it.
The door swings both ways.
Yes, but when both sides are trying to push it closed to keep the other side out, no one gets through.
In 2016, Trump was actively encouraging his supporters at his rallies to beat up liberal protesters who were present. To physically assault them. But a restaurant owner politely asked Sarah Sanders to leave his restaurant and we’re supposed to be bothered by this “incivility?” No. Just no.