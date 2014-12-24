Someone Ruined Christmas In Florida By Destroying The Satanic Temple’s Capitol Holiday Display

Well, we almost made it to Christmas before someone decided to destroy the Satanic Temple’s holiday diorama at the Florida Capitol Building. You’ll remember that they initially wanted to have it there last year, but were denied by the state. That forced a fight on free speech ground and the Satanists eventually won, earning the right to place the very same banned display at the Capitol.
It just wasn’t meant to stay there. Here’s what it looks like now:
All the work of one very, very honest lady. She didn’t like what she saw and she took care of business, so I’ll give her that much. From The Tampa Tribune:
Susan Hemeryck, 54, of Tallahassee, entered the Capitol at 11:23 a.m. and told an on-duty police officer that “she was sorry and had to take the Satanic display,” according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement probable-cause affidavit.
When the woman was advised not to remove the temple’s fallen-angel display from its table, the affidavit said Hemeryck “reached forward and began to rip apart the display.”
I am particularly fond of her t-shirt and this Tweet about her t-shirt, mostly due to my still tender memories of the Ultimate Warrior from Wrestlemania:
Now you might think that a hard nosed group of fighters like The Satanic Temple would be out for blood and seeking to have their display repaired, but that’s not the case. They’re thinking it might just be good where it is:
Lucien Greaves, spokesman for the Satanic Temple, said the group may leave the display as is.
“Even if it wasn’t fixable I would be for leaving the smashed remains there for the rest of the time as a testament to the intolerance of some people,” Greaves said. (via)
Even more damning for the lady is how she passed up the Festivus pole made out of beer cans and the Flying Spaghetti Monster, all to take out one of the dioramas that actually has some religion involved in it. Makes little sense to me.
One group that isn’t happy about the property destruction is Americans United, the group that fought for the Satanic Temple’s right to exhibit the holiday diorama in the Capitol for the entire year. Here’s their official statement:
This act of mindless vandalism should be condemned by all decent people and all those who support true freedom of religion. It’s important to remember that free speech in an open forum is for all groups, even those whose message some deem controversial or unpopular.
“Our attorneys fought hard for our clients to win the right to display their diorama in the Capitol Rotunda, and we don’t intend to buckle under to this type of senseless destruction. We hope the display is quickly reassembled, and we call on authorities in Florida to prosecute the vandal to the full extent of the law.”
I will just pose my conclusion like this: what would happen if this were a mainstream religious display that was destroyed? What is someone burned Baby Jesus to ash and tore up a bunch of drawings of Muhammad? People might be a little more blood thirsty. Once again, the Satanists are coming out looking pretty decent.
So….Is she going to be charged for a hate crime?
And yet you just know some ignorant knobs are even angrier at the Temple for not flying into a rage.
This is all beyond dumb. We’re all aware of that, right?
Oh completely. No doubt.
Le sigh.
I’m pretty sure that’s kind of the point the Satanic church is making.
Well that does it. The war on christmas is back on.
WWJD? Apparently he’d be a real asshole.
Not Jesus, he already B-slapped Satan long ago.
Satanists know that a little display doesn’t matter in the scheme of things, but the other religions lose their minds over insignificant details.
you left out the atheists who find butt hurt in any religious display.
I don’t think atheists care about displays of religion they don’t believe in — unless they’re on state property and/or using state money.
Then they get butthurt. But understanding the Constitution will do that to you.
I don’t even atheists care about that. It’s just a handful of Catholic Warriors and atheist…um..soldiers? who act like little whiny babies about everything. This woman and the Satanists deserve one another. The rest of us can go about living our lives.
That lady is Kathy Geiss, right?
Ha! Maybe she was just trying to get her hands on a pony that was part of the display?
Can’t wait for the movie version of this with Margo Martindale.
Once again, Florida makes Satanists look good.
Probably best she didn’t fly a plane into it.
Why was this display up? I get they have a right to put it up like any other religion but is there some sort of Satanist Christmas that this display was for or are they just doing it because there was a Christmas and Hanukkah display?
Nailed it. They just want to troll. If there was actually some holiday this time of year that they actually celebrate, fine, whatever, but otherwise, it’s pretty clear you’re just doing it to be annoying.
And don’t anyone come in with “Yule” or “Winter Solstice” or any of these other ancient feasts that literally no one who doesn’t live in their mom’s basement acknowledges as still existing.
ROTFLMAO, anti-Christmas haters have been hitting creeches for years, how does it feel when it is your display satanic jerks. Shouldn’t the devil have sent demons to stop her.
I feel like you missed a golden opportunity to mention Obama here somehow.
I like how you misspelled crèche too.
Please provide some links to all the vandalism against nativity displays. I don’t remember it happening.
If you insist: [www.nbcmiami.com]
[www.wsbtv.com]
[losangeles.cbslocal.com]
@TheCensoredMSol – Is there any evidence that any of the vandals in any of those stories were targeting those displays were “anti-Christmas haters” or were maybe just stupid shithead teenagers being stupid shithead teenagers?
Let me be clear, that doesn’t make the crime any less heinous, but the OP’s point seemed to be that there are roving gangs of atheists destroying baby Jesuses willy nilly. I’m sure it’s happened before, but I doubt it’s the norm.
True, but most Catholics don’t go around taking umbrage with who puts up what in the state capital, and we certainly don’t go around actively seeking out “offensive” displays to destroy. Most of us tend to, ya know, not give a shit. So let’s not pretend that the “Catholic Warrior” is the norm any more than roving bands of atheists or whatnot.
Fuck it, let’s just chalk it up to Florida. It’s not Catholics, Christians, Satanists, or atheists who are the problem. It’s Floridians.
Merry Christmas to all! (except crazy Floridians)
Hello The Associated Press, Why am I not surprised that this occurred in Florida? For the most part it would happen in the Ole’ South as they have certain things that the other areas lack which give them the advantage for bad behavior.
I wonder if Lucien Greaves is his real name. I bet it’s Francis.
And how do you know this? Project much? Maybe since u hate them, you assume that they hate you.
He’s right that it’s not a religion though. It’s not about worshipping Satan, it’s about being anti-Christian/anti-religion. The Satanists themselves have said as much in these articles about the display.
So, if they have no religion, they have no holiday coming up. If that’s the case, why have a display? The Nativity and menorah are up because there are actual holidays associated with those images and symbols happening. Not trying to start a fight, but it seems the Saatnic Temple is just trolling and disguising it as a First Amendment statement.
I don’t think they are disguising it all that much. It’s pretty much their entire point. They are also making a fair point. Why does the government need to be giving support to ANY religion?
I don’t see it as supporting or promoting a religion as much as it’s about supporting an element of the community. Maybe the state capital should steer clear of such things, but if a small town wants to put up a creche or a menorah in front of the village hall for the holidays, what’s the harm? And if you want to decorate for Ramadan, Cinco de Mayo, Satan’s birthday(?), or anything else, so long as someone in the community is requesting and sponsoring it, go for it. I’m more for the include everyone mindset, rather than exclude everyone.
Susan Hemeryck: American hero.
