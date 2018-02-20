Shutterstock

In the wake of the Florida school shooting, gun control advocates — led by survivors of the shooting — have called for new laws to prevent similar tragedies in the future. They’re making enough noise that even conservative politicians like Marco Rubio are beginning to change their tune. In what could be a sign of more changes to come (or perhaps it’s merely a case of coincidental timing), the Supreme Court refused to hear challenges to a California waiting period law today, steering away from the debate that’s been raging anew since last week.

As Bloomberg reports, the court has rejected two appeals to California gun laws:

The justices left intact California’s 10-day waiting period for gun purchases, turning away arguments that the policy violates the rights of people whose background checks take less time. The court also rejected a National Rifle Association appeal and let California keep using fees paid on firearm transfers to help fund efforts to track down people who acquire guns illegally.

In his dissent, Judge Clarence Thomas said he would have heard the case because it was another instance where “the lower courts’ general failure to afford the Second Amendment the respect due an enumerated constitutional right.” The case was pursued by two California residents who argued that the waiting period should be waived for people who already owned guns and had passed the state’s background check.

California is one of only nine states as well as the District of Columbia to have a waiting period for gun purchasers.

(Via SCOTUS Blog, Bloomberg, and The Hill)