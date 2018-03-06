Getty Image

While the Northeastern Seaboard struggles to restore electricity and normalcy while digging out from the last storm, more trouble is on the way. Days after the weekend’s bomb cyclone flooded Boston, left two million without power along the East Coast, and claimed 9 lives, another Nor’easter (Winter Storm Quinn) will make its presence known late Tuesday or early Wednesday. This will surely only add to the misery of those who still remain without electricity. For them, the wonder of “thundersnow” isn’t likely to inspire awe as much as dread.

While the weekend’s storm saw high winds as a signature feature, Quinn is mainly projected to dump heavy amounts of snow on top of what’s already there. The Boston Globe reports that thundersnow may indeed occur in its metro area, along with 8 inches of the white stuff. Elsewhere, New York City may see up to 10 inches in Manhattan with a foot possible in suburbs. NBC 4 in New York is also warning that 2 inches per hour may accumulate, which will present commuter nightmares for New York City, and at least 33 million people — from Pennsylvania to Maine — now sit in Quinn’s path while the storm rumbles in after causing whiteout conditions in the Great Plains.

Quinn is expected to bring a very rough Wednesday and Thursday for the affected areas of the Northeast. Via the Weather Channel:

Areas closer to the coast have a greater chance of seeing significant accumulating snow from Quinn when compared to Riley. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings from eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey to the Hudson Valley of New York and much of New England. This includes Philadelphia, New York City, Hartford, Albany, Portland and much of the Boston metro area. Winter storm watches stretch as far south as northern Maryland, northern Delaware and southern New Jersey, as far west as parts of the Mohawk Valley of New York and as far north as northern Maine. A winter weather advisory has also been posted in parts of northwestern Maryland, eastern West Virginia and adjacent portions of western Virginia. This includes Elkins, West Virginia, and Cumberland, Maryland.

The good news? Although a snowpocalypse and more rampant power outages may be at hand, less coastal flooding is expected from Quinn, and while wind bursts may hit 50 mph in isolated instances, this storm won’t be as hurricane-like as Riley was last weekend. Still, spring cannot arrive soon enough.

(Via Boston Globe, NBC New York, Staten Island Live & Weather Channel)