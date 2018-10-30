Shep Smith on the migrant caravan: "There is no invasion. No one is coming to get you. There is nothing at all to worry about." pic.twitter.com/4dLmPuZem0 — Jon Passantino (@passantino) October 29, 2018

With just a week until the midterm elections, President Donald Trump is attempting to motivate his base to get out and vote. This time, he’s exploiting a caravan of scared migrants making their way through South America to seek asylum in the United States from poverty and gang violence.

Fox News is predictably fanning the flames of Trump’s rhetoric, however on Monday, Shep Smith once again went rogue to contradict his network’s stance on the issue, and he did not mince words. “Tomorrow, the migrants, according to Fox News reporting, are more than two months away, if any of them actually come here,” Smith started out by saying, and then really laid in.

“But tomorrow is one week before the midterm election, which is what all of this is about. There is no invasion. No one is coming to get you. There is nothing at all to worry about. When they did this to us, got us all riled up in April, remember? The result was 14 arrests. We’re America, we can handle it.”

Prior to Smith’s reporting, Trump made the bold claim that the caravan was an “an invasion” of our country. “Many Gang Members and some very bad people are mixed into the Caravan heading to our Southern Border,” he tweeted. “Please go back, you will not be admitted into the United States unless you go through the legal process.”

According to the Washington Post, the man who is charged with gunning down 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday was largely inspired by the conspiracy theories surrounding the migrant caravan. In a post on a since-deactivated social media account, 46-year-old Robert D. Bowers described the approaching migrants as a “third world caravan” of approaching “invaders.”

Despite the circumstances, Trump has yet to dial back on his remarks.