Ted Cruz is a big Simpsons fan. This, in theory, should make him relatable to the millions who also enjoy the longest-running scripted show ever. In actuality, though, his impressions are creepy and off-putting, he’s been known to misquote famous lines, and even Harry Shearer made fun of him.

But that hasn’t stopped Cruz from quoting the show like he just bought an electrified quoting machine (which I suppose is just a computer).

During an appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday, The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech mentioned an episode of The Simpsons, “The Cartridge Family,” where Homer invokes “the Constitution” to explain why he deserves the right to a gun. Lisa replies, “The Second Amendment is just a remnant from revolutionary days. It has no meaning today.” Rather than make a joke about the King of England, like any self-respecting Simpsons fan would do, Cruz instead said, “The Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson and Republicans are happily the party of Homer, Bart, Maggie, and Marge.” The babies have risen, and they’re voting Republican!

First off, Marge is a registered Democrat (she voted for Jimmy Carter twice!), Homer became a Democrat for the sex, Bart is a 10-year-old child who can’t vote, and I’ve said it before and I’ll say, democracy simply doesn’t work. Also, even Al Jean, the showrunner of The Simpsons, doesn’t want Cruz’s support.

“Ted Cruz says Maggie Simpson would vote for him,” he tweeted. “I think Ted’s the one who could use a pacifier in his mouth.” Jean later added, “The way things are going even Mr. Burns is thinking of becoming a Democrat.” The rest of the internet was equally down (with homework) on Cruz.

I think Ted's the one who could use a pacifier in his mouth. — Al Jean (@AlJean) February 22, 2018