Sinclair Is Allowing Anti-Sinclair Ads To Run With One Huge, Creepy Exception

News & Culture Writer
04.09.18 2 Comments

Sinclair Broadcasting Group became the subject of scrutiny last week after it was discovered that the company was forcing anchors at the nearly 200 stations it owns to read a canned script warning viewers of “biased and false news” — echoing one of Trump’s favorite shouting points. But even as anonymous employees began coming out of the woodwork to confirm the company’s practices, Sinclair did not back down, defending criticism of a “political agenda.”

In the wake of all this, the consumer watchdog organization Allied Progress came up with the above anti-Sinclair ad it planned to run on four Sinclair stations with a six-figure, one-week ad buy starting April 6, to warn of Sinclair acquiring even more stations in a proposed merger with Tribune Media.

When all was said and done, Sinclair allowed the 30 second spots to run with one huge caveat — that they would be sandwiches by pro-Sinclair ads hoping to discredit the messaging. Before an Allied ad runs, viewers are first subjected to the following messaging in a 15 second spot:

“This station, which is owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, is proud to present both sides of issues. For that reason, we have agreed to air the commercial you are about to see, opposing Sinclair’s acquisition of additional television stations. We think the ad is misleading, but wanted to let you decide. Thank you.”

Around The Web

TAGSAlliedsinclair broadcasting

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 3 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 3 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 7 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP