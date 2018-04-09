Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sinclair Broadcasting Group became the subject of scrutiny last week after it was discovered that the company was forcing anchors at the nearly 200 stations it owns to read a canned script warning viewers of “biased and false news” — echoing one of Trump’s favorite shouting points. But even as anonymous employees began coming out of the woodwork to confirm the company’s practices, Sinclair did not back down, defending criticism of a “political agenda.”

In the wake of all this, the consumer watchdog organization Allied Progress came up with the above anti-Sinclair ad it planned to run on four Sinclair stations with a six-figure, one-week ad buy starting April 6, to warn of Sinclair acquiring even more stations in a proposed merger with Tribune Media.

When all was said and done, Sinclair allowed the 30 second spots to run with one huge caveat — that they would be sandwiches by pro-Sinclair ads hoping to discredit the messaging. Before an Allied ad runs, viewers are first subjected to the following messaging in a 15 second spot: