The right-wing is currently up in arms over new Representative Rashida Tlaib using the word “motherf*cker” to describe a man who routinely uses sexist language to degrade women, freely hurls insults at everyone and anybody he perceives as a threat, and once mocked a disabled reporter at one of his rallies, to rapturous cheers from his supporters. But you know who probably has Tlaib’s back? Snoop Dogg.

The rapper and owner of one of the universe’s most euphonious voices went on Instagram (via Billboard) to lay out his thoughts about the partial government shutdown, which started just before Christmas and could, as per Donald J. Trump, last for “years.” Like Donald J. Trump, Snoop blames Donald J. Trump for this mess, and, like Tlaib, he believes “motherf*cker” is an accurate word to describe someone who’s currently stiffing hundreds of thousands of government employees out of what could wind up being several paychecks.

“All you federal government people that’s not being paid, that’s being treated f*cking unfairly right now — that’s so terrible and this punk motherf*cker don’t care,” Snoop said in the video.