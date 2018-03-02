Getty Image

Many American citizens are wondering how to alleviate gun violence in the wake of countless mass shootings in schools and other public areas. Rapper Snoop Dogg has an idea: putting metal detectors in schools and increasing the police presence. He took to Instagram last night to address the epidemic and offer some ideas. “I feel like schools should be protected,” he said. “We have enough law enforcement that do nothing but ride around and look for n—–s to arrest… you can put them in front of the schools,” he surmised. He added that, “you could also have metal detectors at schools like they do in the hood schools. That’s why you don’t hear about no shootings at the hood school.”

P. S. A. A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Mar 1, 2018 at 4:20pm PST

Snoop’s advice is pretty practical. It’s a less harsh circumstance than arming teachers with guns, and could effectively deter students sneaking guns, knives and other items into school. SchoolSecurity.org says that metal detectors are typically “used in some larger urban districts with a history of chronic weapons offenses.” In theory, metal detectors don’t necessarily stop a shooter from attacking from the point of entry, but it’s something to think about. Snoop hopes his idea reaches President Trump’s “hard-headed ass.” Time will tell if that happens.