So Where'd All That BP Oil Go, and Who's Eating It?

You might have wondered what happened to all that oil that pretty much killed the Bubba Gump shrimp company. Where’d it go, aside from not in our gas tanks? And what’s going on with it now? We’ve got the answers right here at Uproxx News.

First up, despite the best pretending of the government and British Petroleum, all that oil that got dumped out apparently didn’t actually go away. Nope, it just sank, a mile below the surface of the ocean, and decided to sit down there and kill everything that can’t breath or eat hydrocarbons, which surprisingly isn’t everything down there, but we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

Scientists found the oil that should be in your gas tank on the floor of the Gulf, and underneath they found a lot of dead shrimp, which you really don’t want to eat. But it might not actually be BP’s oil.

Weirdly, apparently oil just naturally appears on the ocean floor down there, so they actually have to test it to make sure that it’s the fault of British Petroleum that all the cuddly…the nice…OK, fine, they’re ocean creatures, so they’re disgusting and ugly, but they’re kind of vital to the ecosystem, so basically the BP oil spill is just like herpes; the gift that keeps on giving well after you want it to stop, no matter how many topical creams you use. We’ve got to determine who’s going to pay for the exceptionally expensive series of treatments (i.e. the massive clean-up job), so off to the lab it goes. No doubt BP’s PR department is already figuring out a way to badly fumble announcing its complicity.

But there’s one big beneficiary of all this; hydrocarbon-munching microbes. Yes, there actually are oil-eating microbes, and we didn’t know they existed until they started showing up in the Gulf and having themselves a snack. They’ve been going absolutely crazy these last few weeks because, well, they’ve got an overabundance of food. They also apparently thrive in cold water, so, you know, good timing on their end. Apparently the natural gas that also happened to be unleashed by this whole mess kick-started these bacteria, and gave them an appetite for oil.

Nobody’s really sure what these gas-munching bugs are going to do beyond try and let a certain oil company off the hook, but we know one thing for sure; conspiracy nuts will start claiming they were engineered by Monsanto to corner the world’s oil supply any minute now.

Whoops, ha ha, it turns out physics are real and millions of dollars of irreplaceable oil doesn’t just magically go away because it’s convenient to your quarterly earnings. OOPS! (Nashua Telegraph)

Yep, there are oil-eating bacteria. Now if we can invent bacteria that eat Justin Bieber CDs, we might be getting somewhere. (Associated Press)

How many pages did it take BP to say in an internal report that it so wasn’t their fault that this horrible ecological disaster happened? 193! How many people actually believe that report? 193! (USA Today)

Nonetheless, BP has committed $20 billion to clean-up efforts. Which, of course, it’s trying to avoid paying out (Guardian)

