Watch The St. Louis Rams Show Support For Ferguson With ‘Hands Up, Don’t Shoot’ Gesture

St. Louis Rams wide receivers Kenny Britt and Tavon Austin led the team out of the locker room today with a “hands up, don’t shoot” gesture in reference to the Mike Brown shooting in Ferguson.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL had discussed moving the game.
Then at half-time, they go into the stands and steal your cigars.
Makes sense. NFL players also have plenty of experience dealing with law enforcement.
Kenny Britt has been arrested a number of times and was involved in a car chase once. Lovely message to the children.
Those cops is racess for not letting him drive fast as he wants! It’s supposed to be a free country, don’cha know?
Whatabout Leonard Little?
This is the equivalent of clicking a “like” button.
If they do it enough a kid gets the cancer treatment he needs?
And there was never violence again
Lance Armstrong has been doing that gesture for years:
…and then they went out a murdered the defenseless Raiders
plus 1 riot
Sorry “and”
I guess they were there?
They were witnesses to it?
If not, then shut up