Watch The St. Louis Rams Show Support For Ferguson With ‘Hands Up, Don’t Shoot’ Gesture

#Ferguson
Senior Editor
11.30.14 13 Comments

St. Louis Rams wide receivers Kenny Britt and Tavon Austin led the team out of the locker room today with a “hands up, don’t shoot” gesture in reference to the Mike Brown shooting in Ferguson.


 

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL had discussed moving the game.

