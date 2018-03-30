Getty Image

When she wasn’t busy making an incredibly awkward appearance at the Oscars, Clueless star Stacey Dash made a name for herself as a regular contributor to various Fox News programs. Soon after President Trump was inaugurated in early 2017, however, her cultural capital as a conservative from Hollywood ran out, as the right-leaning cable news network decided to let her go. Not that it really mattered, though, because Dash found several ways to try and keep her name relevant — including announcing her bid for the U.S. Congress in February. A month later, however, she declared she was dropping out of the race.

“After much prayer, introspection and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy for California’s 44th Congressional District,” Dash explained in a statement emailed to CNN and other outlets:

“I started this run with the intention to address the pressing issues in the district where I live,” Dash said in the statement. “I hoped, and remain hopeful, that I can assist people living here on the national level. My goal was, and remains, to improve the lives of people who have been forgotten for decades by the Democratic Party.” However, Dash added, “At this point, I believe that the overall bitterness surrounding our political process, participating in the rigors of campaigning, and holding elected office would be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of my family. I would never want to betray the personal and spiritual principles I believe in most: that my God and my family come first.”

As CNN notes, the district Dash was campaigning for is currently represented by a Democrat. This has been the case for some time, in fact, and its decidedly liberal attitude was made readily apparent during the 2016 presidential election, when 83 percent of voters there cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton. You can read Dash’s full statement below.

I have released this statement on my campaign. It’s not an easy one. pic.twitter.com/HvKuUad48F — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) March 30, 2018

(Via CNN)