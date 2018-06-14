The current situation for Stan Lee has taken several strange twists and turns since the death of his wife in 2017. Apart from health issues and accusations of sexual harassment, Lee has allegedly been the victim of elder abuse and a “war of words” over his fortune according to The Hollywood Reporter. The latest chapter involves Lee’s longtime business manager Keya Morgan, with Lee’s attorney filing a restraining order against Morgan claiming “elder abuse.”
But according to Deadline, things might not be as clear as they seem regarding the order and who has the best intentions:
The 95-year old comic legend and Marvel movie cameo king today saw paperwork filed in LA Superior Court seeking an extension of a prior restraining order against Keya Morgan. Filed by Lee’s former lawyer Tom Lallas and without a signature from Lee or a declaration, I’ve learned that this move came as the icon’s current legal reps were about to file their own R.O. request.
All parties anticipated being in court on July 6 for a hearing on today’s 43-page filing. Among the various conditions of the R.O. request is that Morgan must stay at least 100 yards away from Lee and his home. The paperwork also states that “Mr. Lee has a large estate worth over $50 million and therefore is vulnerable to financial predators.” Fired in February after several years working with Lee, Lallas says in the filing that he “along with law enforcement and Adult Protective Services, believes that Mr. Morgan is unduly influencing Mr. Lee and isolating him.”
Join The Discussion: Log In With