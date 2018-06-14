Getty Image

The current situation for Stan Lee has taken several strange twists and turns since the death of his wife in 2017. Apart from health issues and accusations of sexual harassment, Lee has allegedly been the victim of elder abuse and a “war of words” over his fortune according to The Hollywood Reporter. The latest chapter involves Lee’s longtime business manager Keya Morgan, with Lee’s attorney filing a restraining order against Morgan claiming “elder abuse.”

But according to Deadline, things might not be as clear as they seem regarding the order and who has the best intentions: