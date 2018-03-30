Unsplash

Anything, it seems, can cause cancer, or at least the risk is high enough that somebody feels a need to write a warning label. Sugar, alcohol, smartphones — if it exists, and a lot of people use it, there is somebody insisting it might cause cancer. And so here we are, yet again, with coffee, as a California judge has ordered every coffee company in the state — including Starbucks, which was named in a lawsuit — to post a warning about the potential risk of cancer from drinking coffee.

Yet the decision doesn’t have anything to do with medical evidence but, instead, an overly cautious law. So, what are the real risks?

Ironically, studies have found that actual coffee has less of this stuff than instant coffee or coffee substitutes. Remember, it’s all to do with the roasting. The less roasting there is, the less of this chemical there is. And frankly, it’s worth remembering it’s not the chemical itself, it’s the dosage. You can inhale a surprisingly high amount of horribly dangerous stuff before you have any notable problems, short or long-term. So if you’re really worried about this, but can’t go without your morning coffee, switch to the blonde roast.

