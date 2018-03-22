Stephen Colbert Gets A ‘Notorious’ Workout From Supreme Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

#Stephen Colbert
Managing Editor, Trending
03.22.18

Stephen Colbert has been sharing a lot of his recent time in DC over the past few weeks. He’s taken his own memo to spread around Capitol Hill to spite Devin Nunes on one show, but his latest might top that moment and it only took one “notorious” person to outclass the others. It turns out that while he was in D.C., Colbert met up with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and took on her workout routine. While this might seem like something incredibly difficult, like Ginsburg doing pushups with a weight plate chained around her neck, but in the end, it’s just Colbert acting silly with an 85-year-old woman.

And that’s just fine, to be honest. Colbert is clearly having a great time playing up his hamminess against Ginsburg’s fairly serious demeanor. Even when she’s talking about The Notorious B.I.G., it’s essentially like your grandmother talking him but it still comes off cool. She’s a hard woman to dislike unless you’re President Trump.

Her reactions to Colbert throughout are pretty funny, especially when he tries to introduce a little modern music into the workout mix:

CBS

Even better, Colbert starts to cramp up by the end of it all and gets criticized for doing pushups on his knees. It all makes him concede that Justice Ginsburg could easily make it five more years and that she should considered the likely suspect behind the murder of Tupac.

(Via The Late Show)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen Colbert
TAGSRUTH BADER GINSBURGSTEPHEN COLBERTSUPREME COURT

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 16 hours ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 7 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP