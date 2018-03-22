Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Stephen Colbert has been sharing a lot of his recent time in DC over the past few weeks. He’s taken his own memo to spread around Capitol Hill to spite Devin Nunes on one show, but his latest might top that moment and it only took one “notorious” person to outclass the others. It turns out that while he was in D.C., Colbert met up with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and took on her workout routine. While this might seem like something incredibly difficult, like Ginsburg doing pushups with a weight plate chained around her neck, but in the end, it’s just Colbert acting silly with an 85-year-old woman.

And that’s just fine, to be honest. Colbert is clearly having a great time playing up his hamminess against Ginsburg’s fairly serious demeanor. Even when she’s talking about The Notorious B.I.G., it’s essentially like your grandmother talking him but it still comes off cool. She’s a hard woman to dislike unless you’re President Trump.

Her reactions to Colbert throughout are pretty funny, especially when he tries to introduce a little modern music into the workout mix:

Even better, Colbert starts to cramp up by the end of it all and gets criticized for doing pushups on his knees. It all makes him concede that Justice Ginsburg could easily make it five more years and that she should considered the likely suspect behind the murder of Tupac.

(Via The Late Show)