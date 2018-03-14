Stephen Hawking, Influential Physicist And Author, Has Died At The Age Of 76

03.14.18

Stephen Hawking, the world-famous theoretical physicist who is credited with helping to shape modern cosmology, has passed away at his home in Cambridge at the age of 76, according to BBC News. Hawking has long dealt with the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS — also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease or motor neurone disease — leading to his paralysis and health complications over the years.

His family confirmed the passing in a statement, sharing some sweet words about their father and a loving quote from him about the universe according to The Guardian:

“We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world. He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him for ever.”

