According to an independent autopsy ordered by the family of Stephon Clark, the unarmed black man who was shot and killed by Sacramento police, he was shot eight times, mostly from behind or from the side. What’s more, the autopsy determined that Clark did not succumb to his wounds immediately, instead dying after three to 10 minutes. As the New York Times and others are reporting, the study’s conclusions have raised questions about why Clark “was not given more immediate medical care after the shooting,” during which time police apparently muted their body cameras.
Information previously released by the Sacramento Police Department revealed that two officers had fired more than 20 times at Clark when they confronted him in his family’s own backyard. The autopsy conducted by Dr. Bennet Omalu, the medical examiner contracted by the family’s lawyer, determined that eight of those bullets hit their mark:
According to Dr. Omalu, Mr. Clark was shot four times in the lower part of his back, twice in his neck, and once under an armpit. He was also shot in the leg. One of the neck wounds was from the side, the doctor found.
“You could reasonably conclude that he received seven gunshot wounds from his back,” Dr. Omalu said at a news conference on Friday. He added that each of those seven shots could have had a “fatal capacity” and described severe damage to Mr. Clark’s body, including a shattered vertebrae and a collapsed lung.
In a separate statement regarding the independent autopsy, Benjamin Crump, the family’s attorney, said Dr. Omalu’s findings “contradict the police narrative that we’ve been told.” What’s more, he added, “Our autopsy has shown that he was shot repeatedly in the back — which is certainly not characteristic of someone menacing officers or preparing an imminent attack.”
Isn’t that the doctor that uncovered the NFL’s shenanigans around concussions?
Indeed that is the same man. Good catch. The ‘Concussion’ movie concludes with them showing Dr. Omalu moving to California to resume his career as an ME.
Let’s see, Clark had firearms on his rapsheet, he was burglarizing property, running from the cops in the middle of the night, and pulled out something from his pocket during the chase. I will repeat, he had gun charges.
Cops have a right to protect themselves as well. He shouldn’t have ran. He would’ve still been alive. One of the cops was black mind you…..
Also, who else saw his brother and his crew at town hall. He walked in with a doo-rag, beat headphones around his head, slippers on. They were all jumping around like it was a party. Then his brother hopped up on the podium like he was hanging on the block.
In shoet, the exact opposite way you would present yourself if you wanted to be taken seriously.
This is far from a cut and dry police brutality case, and yet the media is painting it as such.
It doesn’t matter one bit what his previous charges were. At the time the cops had no idea who he was or is past and they shot him anyway. Unarmed. In the back. And you claim that he was burglarizing property just shows how ignorant of the facts of the case you are. The police don’t even know for sure if he is the guy they were called about in the first place. But, nice try attempting to hide your racism talking about a d–rag like it has anything to do with any of this.
Maybe the first shot made him start to turn and fall and during the fall (to his stomach) shots entered the back?? Hmmm??