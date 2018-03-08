Getty Image

It seems as if there’s still no love lost between ousted Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon and recently resigned head economic advisor Gary Cohn. During their time together in the Oval Office, Cohn had been in Bannon’s cross-hairs along with the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and he didn’t shy from speaking out with his criticism of the former Goldman Sachs president.

So in other words, it should come as little surprise that Bannon is absolutely just giddy over Cohn’s departure. The Daily Beast reports that he’s been texting and calling his allies from Europe in the aftermath of the news — where he is currently on tour to support alt-right candidates — who describe him as “thrilled” and “elated.” One anonymous Bannon associate even claims he gloated, “Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.”

“Bye, Gary,” he said to another friend before letting out a belly laugh. Bannon also made sure to happily message associates images of the globe emoji, a reference to the contemptuous nicknames Bannon allies use for “Globalist Gary.”

Bannon was in Zurich, Switzerland, to speak at a lecture when the news of Cohn’s resignation broke, where he talked up cryptocurrencies an asset to the European antiestablishment movement.

The former Breitbart chairman reportedly told the sold-out crowd of 1,500 that digital currencies “empower [the populist] movement, empower companies, [and] empower governments to get away from the central banks that debase your currency and makes slave wages.” He added, “We take control of the central banks away. That will give us the power again.”

(Via Daily Beast, MarketWatch)