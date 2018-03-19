Steven Seagal Has Been Accused Of Rape And Sexual Assault By Two Women

Getty Image

High-powered civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom held a press conference in Los Angeles on Monday with two women who shared their stories about allegedly having been raped and sexual assaulted by actor Steven Seagal, after coming forward with their accusations in a piece for The Wrap earlier this year. Previously, Bloom previously represented Bill O’Reilly’s accusers and more recently, Scott Baio’s Charles in Charge costars Nicole Eggert and Alexander Polinsky. Bloom also resigned as advisor for Harvey Weinstein not long after the sexual misconduct allegations went public.

During the press conference, actress Regina Simons alleged that Seagal had raped her when she was just 18-years-old on the set of the 1994 action film On Deadly Ground. She said that she had been lured to the actor’s house under the guise of a wrap party, but when she showed up quickly realized that was not the case: