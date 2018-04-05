Nazi/White Supremacist Website Stormfront Is Shuttering Its Main Server Amid A Post-Charlottesville Crisis

The world’s oldest Nazi/white supremacist internet forum (hailing back to 1996) may soon be no more. Stormfront, which reported increased traffic in the initial weeks after the deadly summer 2017 Charlottesville Nazi rallies, ran into trouble when its domain name was revoked. The group recovered, sort of, but backlash against the movement has led to dwindling donations, for it seems that many enthusiasts are no longer keen to financially support the cause.

The Southern Poverty Law Center now reveals that Stormfront (like the Daily Stormer, which retreated to the dark web) is now truly struggling to stay afloat. On Friday, the website’s main server will shutter amid a “financial crisis,” and the rest of the site will only be available for those members who fork over a minimum donation per month. Stormfront founder and former KKK Grand Wizard Don Black is begging for help:

“I appreciate everybody’s support. But it’s that time of month again, when the big, scary bills hit. Our contributions have once again totaled less than $2000, which is not enough to cover our basic server and radio bills, and this month we no longer have enough personal money to make up the difference.”

And it’s no wonder. Christopher Cantwell, the “crying Nazi” who was featured in Vice’s Charlottesville mini-doc, went into hiding. Likewise, Peter Cvjetanovic, the raging student shown in the above viral tiki-torch image, quit his campus job and is seeking a more “peaceful” existence. With these high-profile examples of shamed Nazis on the table, Stormfront is now blaming the “Intolerance Crowd,” who they say hates free speech. The site hopes that the server shuttering will only be a temporary tactic, but it’s not looking good for high-tech Nazis.

(Via Southern Poverty Law Center)

