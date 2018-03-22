60 Minutes’ interview with Stormy Daniels will be broadcast Sunday. The adult-film star and director describes the affair she says she had with Donald Trump in her first television interview about the alleged relationship.https://t.co/p3w8S7SAjm pic.twitter.com/YosFy4EKLL — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 21, 2018

Despite Donald Trump’s lawyers filing a $20 million dollar lawsuit against Stormy Daniels for allegedly violating her non-disclosure agreement, the porn star is moving forward with her 60 Minutes interview. The sit-down with Anderson Cooper was filmed earlier this month amidst Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s temporary restraining order against her.

For her part, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, filed a suit against the Trump legal team in California, saying the NDA she signed was invalid because Trump never signed it. With legal paperwork flying, her 60 Minutes appearance has been in question. Now it seems that the scheduled interview, which airs on Sunday, March 25 at 7pm eastern, will indeed make it to air.

CBS has released the first clip of Daniels with the lights on her, with Cooper says what most everyone is thinking: “I’m not 100 percent sure why you’re doing this.”

Before the election, Daniels accepted Cohen’s $130,000 in hush money, which he says were his own funds. It’s currently unknown why she wants to bring this legal heat on her, but she’s been vigilant in wanting to speak about her affair with Trump. In recent days, Daniels’ lawyer has made appearances on various cable news shows saying that the Trump team has allegedly threatened her and “some sort of incident” happened after Trump became President.

(Via CBS)