Despite Team Trump’s Legal Threats, It Looks Like ’60 Minutes’ Is Going Air Its Stormy Daniels Interview This Sunday

#Donald Trump #Anderson Cooper
03.21.18 55 mins ago

Despite Donald Trump’s lawyers filing a $20 million dollar lawsuit against Stormy Daniels for allegedly violating her non-disclosure agreement, the porn star is moving forward with her 60 Minutes interview. The sit-down with Anderson Cooper was filmed earlier this month amidst Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s temporary restraining order against her.

For her part, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, filed a suit against the Trump legal team in California, saying the NDA she signed was invalid because Trump never signed it. With legal paperwork flying, her 60 Minutes appearance has been in question. Now it seems that the scheduled interview, which airs on Sunday, March 25 at 7pm eastern, will indeed make it to air.

CBS has released the first clip of Daniels with the lights on her, with Cooper says what most everyone is thinking: “I’m not 100 percent sure why you’re doing this.”

Before the election, Daniels accepted Cohen’s $130,000 in hush money, which he says were his own funds. It’s currently unknown why she wants to bring this legal heat on her, but she’s been vigilant in wanting to speak about her affair with Trump. In recent days, Daniels’ lawyer has made appearances on various cable news shows saying that the Trump team has allegedly threatened her and “some sort of incident” happened after Trump became President.

(Via CBS)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Anderson Cooper
TAGSANDERSON COOPERdonald trumpSTORMY DANIELS

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 11 hours ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 6 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP