If you thought the recent admission by President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, would settle the ongoing Stormy Daniels scandal, think again. Less than a day after Cohen told the press that he had personally paid the $130,000 settlement to the former porn star, thereby claiming that “[n]either the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction,” a manager for Daniels reportedly told the Associated Press that she was “now free to discuss her alleged sexual encounter with Trump.”

So what changed? In a hilariously ironic twist, Daniels believes that by talking to the press about the settlement, Cohen has violated the nondisclosure agreement, thereby invalidating it altogether:

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, believes that Trump attorney Michael Cohen invalidated a non-disclosure agreement after two news stories were published Tuesday: One, in which Cohen told The New York Times that he made the six-figure payment with his personal funds, and another in the Daily Beast, which reported that Cohen was shopping a book proposal that would touch on Daniels’ story, said the manager, Gina Rodriguez. “Everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story,” Rodriguez said.

Despite the Associated Press’s claim that it spoke to Daniels’ manager, however, the last time the ex-adult film star reportedly denied anything having to do with Trump, she subsequently went on Jimmy Kimmel Live and downplayed the report. What’s more, she has yet to comment publicly on the matter via her official Twitter account or other social media outlets. Yet if this latest report turns out to be true, it’s a sure bet that Kimmel and a host of other late night comedy and news programs will try to book her as soon as possible. Hopefully their first questions will concern Trump’s love of Shark Week and Forbes magazine.

(Via Associated Press)