Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stormy Daniels, the adult film star alleged to have had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, sat down with Savannah Guthrie on Today Wednesday morning to discuss his client’s case with the president. On Tuesday news broke that Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, was suing Trump for not signing the nondisclosure agreement that prevented her from speaking out about the relationship, rendering it null and void.
“Let’s not bother to be delicate,” Guthrie said to Avenatti before asking point blank: “Did she have a sexual relationship with the president?” Without skipping a beat, Avenatti answered back: “Yes.”
Guthrie continued, pointing out that according to the legal document, there were “tangible items, photos, images,” that Daniels possessed, which she had been barred from turning over or releasing publicly due to the nondisclosure agreement. When asked if she still had this evidence to back up her claims, Avenatti answered carefully.
“That’s a question Ms. Daniels will have to ultimately answer,” he responded. “I do know the answer to that question and I’m not at liberty to disclose it this morning.” When pressed by Guthrie whether or not the point of the agreement was intended to buy his client’s silence, Avenatti again answered unequivocally: “Exactly.”
lol, it’s the president. You want them to ignore the truth like yourself? Fat chance. If he had an affair, it’s a huge scandal.
@BLSW Unless the President is Clinton. Then it was just two adults having consensual sex.
We already knew all this…. I guess if you get tired of breathlessly calling treason for a year, an affair from 12 years ago is the next best thing. Can’t wait for all these JUICY details 🙄
@Bawk it was a huge scandal. I don’t know or care where you get your poor information.
@Whatitiz73 you okay, big guy? I’m not tired about calling treason in the least bit. I work with the elderly so we talk about it all the time. Good conversations.
I am great. This story will make it reallly easy to filter out morons that are really excited to see some Trump dick pics.
“filter out” lmao, where do you think you are, dude? You don’t have any boundaries, so hence no filtration.
Yeah, it is nice know when you are conversing with someone with a lesser mind. You know, like someone that isn’t quite sure why Clinton was impeached or doesn’t get the irony of asking who Gus Kentworthy is when Gus Kenworthy’s actual name is literally spelled out on the Instagram post the story is about. Ya know?
Let’s keep going. I have a slow morning…
Bro, stop, this is sad. You’re the smartest and toughest person online.
“…doesn’t get the irony of asking who Gus Kentworthy is when Gus Kenworthy’s actual name is literally spelled out on the Instagram post the story is about.”
Thanks for literally spelling his name out two different ways.
It was intentional. You have to have read this article to understand the spelling.
[uproxx.com]
You’re dropping self-referential comments from shit that went on two weeks ago that nobody read in a post complaining about this site. Uproxx owns you, man.
It was an inside comment that BLSW would understand. It wasn’t meant for some random with no frame of reference but you decided to wander in, like a child in the middle of a movie…
lol, I don’t understand you either. We don’t have ‘inside jokes’, big boy.
Go read the comments in the link I posted where you mysteriously stopped responding when usually you are all about the back and forth and you’ll get it. Or maybe you won’t which wouldn’t be a surprise…
I don’t know if we will be able to even see a presidential dick pic. Camera zoom on cell phones was pretty primitive back then. Because he has a tiny penis you see.
I need confirmation that there was sexual intercourse. Otherwise, I’m still standing by my theory that Donald has never fucked.
You really think his latter stage Hapsburg looking ass dipshit offspring could’ve come from anyone else?
I can roll with Don Jr, Eric, Ivanka and Tiffany being the products of some cloning machine Fred Trump bought from the Nazis, as 45 is such a narcissist. But what about Barron?
Unfortunately all this is, is further proof of what we already know. That trump is a morally and ethically bankrupt douche bag who would cheat on his wife immediately after she gives birth to his son. Which should come as a surprise to literally no one.
It’s so fucking outrageous! We righteous, honest Liberals are so pissed off! Obviously we need to get rid of this awful philandering President and replace him with someone pious and innocent like Bill Clinton or Al Franken or Ted Kennedy. Maybe Harvey Weinstein. He’s a great man.
But Whatabout, whatabout, whatabout. HAHAHAHAH! Sorry Art, We are talking about the President now. You ignorant dipshit.
>You ignorant dipshit.
Signed,
Extremely Tolerant Liberal
(who just attempted to elect the criminal wife of a serial rapist)
NUH UH!!! UR DUMB AND STUPID!! FUCK YOU, YOU ARE BAD COMPARED TO ME. LOOK AT HOW SMART AND CULTURED I AM.
DUUUURR
WE LIBERALS AM SO SMART AND SUPERIOR. HOW COME WE KEEP LOSING EVERY SINGLE BRANCH OF GOVERNMENT?
DURRRR I KNOW!! GERRYMANDERING!! THAT AM BIG SCARY WORD. MUST BE TRUE! EVERYONE WHO AM DISAGREE WITH US AM HITLER!! NOW LET’S SAY “FUCK” A LOT AND INSULT EVERYONE FOR BEING STUPID. NOW WE WIN ELECTION!
Fun drinking game – take a shot every time:
– Art fabricates an insane strawman argument
– Types in caps
– Uses the words “liberal” and “hitler” in the same post.
Or we can play everybody’s favorite: Tolerant Liberal “Pretend To Be Retarded” Rhetorical Internet Argument Poker.
President Clinton slept around a lot.
Liberals: “So what. It’s just sex.”
President Trump slept around a lot.
Liberals: “OMG THIS IS TEH WORST THING EVAR”
Art Salmons: “Trump is doing the same thing your hero did.”
Uproxx Morons: “BILL CLINTON ISN’T PRESIDENT RIGHT NOW SO SHUT UP AND DIE IN HELL YOU MONSTER!!”
Look in the mirror you incredible dipshits.
That’s two drinks in that comment alone for those playing at home. @Art Salmons I’ve said it before and I’m really not just saying it because we don’t agree politically but you genuinely come across as deranged in your comments. I also don’t really think you understand the concept of hypocrisy. I can’t speak for all liberals like you seem to think every person on Uproxx can / should but Bill Clinton was president when I was a child. He isn’t my hero and I also don’t think the Stormy Daniels affair would even crack the top 20 of the worst things Trump has done. But it’s still a big deal. Just like it was a big deal when Clinton slept with Lewinsky. Donald Trump is President now. The onus is on you and your ilk, RIGHT NOW, to prove whether or not you are hypocrites in your unequivocal support of Trump since Bill Clinton was apparently such an abhorrent immoral scumbag unworthy of office. You have the chance RIGHT NOW to prove your moral backbone and you’re all failing abysmally. The best defense you are capable of is ‘WELL A DEMOCRAT TWO DECADES AGO WAS ALSO BAD!’ BTW I see plenty of democrats, especially in light of the events of the last year, reevaluating their opinions of Clinton. What else do you want? People to travel back in time? People to just shrug off the POTUS having an affair with a porn star shortly after the birth of his child to his 3rd wife? Your position makes zero sense morally or intellectually.
@Chomp Chomp That was dope, man.
The best defense you are capable of is ‘WELL A DEMOCRAT TWO DECADES AGO WAS ALSO BAD!’
I’m pretty sure my defense is “Well a Democrat two decades ago was also bad AND present day you’re still trying to elect his criminal wife despite the fact that she’s taken 150 million dollars from Russia while simultaneously blaming them for all her problems.”
@Art Salmons Damn, another drink. Can you slow down? it’s not even 2pm.
I didn’t vote for Hillary and the election ended well over a year ago. But at least you admit the best defense you can come up with is really weak and you are, in fact, a morally bankrupt, unabashed hypocrite. You have the opportunity to actually prove you’re not but instead frantically attempt fallacious arguments and demand democrats, many who were not even born or were toddlers during the Clinton years, somehow retroactively prove their bonafides. Your defense of your empty albeit relevant ‘whataboutism’ is yet another (completely irrelevant) whataboutism. That says a lot. Also, remind me – which party has spent the better part of the past two decades touting themselves as the ‘party of family values’?
@ChompChomp You’re clearly stupid. So you must not have realized that I declared I am right and you are wrong. THEREFORE I’M RIGHT AND YOU’RE WRONG, HITLER 2.0! I pretented well-reasoned logical arguments, and you did the opposite!! That makes you wrong and evil and probably gay! It’s so fucking irritating when imbeciles like Chompchomp don’t realize how stupid and wrong they are!
>which party has spent the better part of the past two decades touting themselves as the ‘party of family values’?
As a particularly stupid person, you may have forgotten to notice that this was the status quo decades ago. Way to live in the past, grandpa! Totally it’s the modern Democrat/Terrorist/Illegal/Communist party that declares their values are more important than the financial success of the Trump administration. Once again, you’re really dumb and I am right and you are not, so have a relative who hasn’t gone senile explain it to you. You desperate sad poor dumb person who isn’t smart and correct like I am.
@Art Salmons Lol. All caps, check. Hilter, check. Insane strawman? check.
I have a challenge for you. Attempt to make a coherent argument without using your insane pretend liberal impression, a strawman fallacy, an ad hominem fallacy, or a tu quoque fallacy. Go on.
Nothing I can possibly say can make you look any worse than what you just wrote. You’re flailing. Apparently you’re trying to mock me but nothing I wrote even remotely resembles any of the insanity you just typed so you just come across as, again, deranged.
Can someone help me out here? Does anyone remotely understand what @Art Salmons is attempting to say?
The only coherent thought in that entire comment (which, of course, was again embarrassingly irrelevant to the post you commented on and every comment made) was something along the lines of ‘morality is irrelevant now because the economy is going great (y’know, aside from the whole ‘entire-world-thinks-tariffs-are-a-terrible-idea-and-Gary-Cohn-resigning’ thing) so it doesn’t matter if the GOP touted family values for decades even though that’s a pretty easy-to-grasp, objective indicator that myself and other Trump supporters are hypocrites.’
“entire-world-thinks-tariffs-are-a-terrible-idea”
Do you mean “entire world, the vast majority of whom already have tariffs themselves?”
Apparently it’s only bad when someone Liberals don’t like does it.
That makes YOU the hypocrite. Once again I declare victory and would like to point out that I’m not only smarter than you, but much more handsome and successful. My only wish is that you weren’t so stupid and inferior, so you could understand your own severe shortcomings.
lol, Thank you for backing up my claim that you’re an ignorant dipshit. You really knocked it out of the park.
OMG you two. Do I need to turn the car around? Art’s trolling is getting more pathetic than tad’s.
@Art Salmons I guess we’re adding ‘moving the goal posts’ to your repertoire of fallacies? Of course you pounced on the irrelevant economic point because your position about Trump and democrats’ supposed moral hypocrisy is flimsy so you gotta move on to something else to try and save face. But sure, you finally found the smoking hypocrisy. Except Ryan and McConnell (and many more Rs) have already spoken out against it so your simplistic attempt to turn this into a partisan issue immediately falls apart.
And c’mon Art. You already failed my challenge! SAD! Not surprising though. You understand you are coming across as a parody of your own comments and not anyone else’s right?
>Except Ryan and McConnell (and many more Rs) have already spoken out against it
BUT THEY’RE EVIL HITLER REPUBLICANS!!! Why are you listening to anything they say!? Way to ignore the part where tariffs are only bad when the USA does them, but perfectly acceptable when everyone else already has them.
@Ampedusa Once again, you prove how ignorant and idiotic you are. Congratulations. No one is more stupid than you. You have taken the crown of “Most Stupid”. You are clearly dumb. It’s obvious to everyone that you have low intelligence. What a fool you are. Really dumb. And stupid.
-Genius Liberal Argument Debate Champion 2018
Is there a vein pulsating in your forehead? I don’t want you to stroke out. I want to see what kind of silly shit you’re going to spew when more indictments come down. You’re 20 years in the past and I’m paying attention to the now. Your guys aren’t looking good. Who’s next? Kushner? Miller? A Trump? Good times choadlicker.
@Art Salmons Pretty rich you attempting to call me out for ignoring something, given the context of this entire exchange. This isn’t a debate about economics (although FWIW I only mention the GOP’s position on the tariffs to point out how flawed the ‘liberals are just being contrarian’ argument is. I think you meant to say ‘way to ignore the completely irrelevant economic tangent I attempted to pursue in a transparent attempt to pivot away from my failing defense of Trump and my own moral and intellectual dishonesty’ right?
But FWIW I’m not pointing to the Republicans’ position to agree with my own, simply illustrating
Holy crap, this entire comment thread! 🍿 😃
Awwww. How adorable. Art is trying to debate trade policies. He thinks he’s people.
@Art Salmons The conservative dogma at least since Reagan has been all about free trade and laissez faire capitalism. I’m actually in favor of economic protectionism but don’t trust Trump’s ability to execute it correctly. It’s just amusing to watch cons like you tie yourself into knots to defend your cult leader.
> It’s just amusing to watch cons like you tie yourself into knots to defend your cult leader.
record high stock market
20 year low unemployment
4% projected growth
boom in US manufacturing
skyrocketing consumer confidence
We’re clearly SCRAMBLING to defend this! Of course, you’re operating under Standard Deranged Liberal rules here, so all the good things that happen to the economy are due to the Obamessiah (even though he couldn’t hit 3% even once), and all the bad stuff is Trump’s.
PS: everybody who disagrees with me is still stupid and wrong. Did you not notice that I’ve called you names and declared victory?
@Ampedusa You’re incredibly stupid and dumb. Also: you’re really angry and probably dangerous, as well as being so stupid. So far you’ve indicted 12 Russian nobodies and 2 Trump helpers for crimes they committed years before he even started his campaign. Only the most idiotic of MSNBC zombies thinks Trump is going anywhere before 2020. You probably didn’t notice (because of how stupid you are) but even your own Democrat Congressmen are admitting that there’s nothing there.
Man, this thread is the gift that just keeps on giving. Don`t stop, Art!
[www.theguardian.com]
Trump’s defense will be, “Yeah, but she’s way hotter than Monica. Look at my side piece compared to Bill Clinton’s. My side pieces are the best, top of the line, the best. Just fantastic.”
Make Affairs Great Again!
The best whores.
Presidential Dick Pic. New band name. Called it.