Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stormy Daniels, the adult film star alleged to have had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, sat down with Savannah Guthrie on Today Wednesday morning to discuss his client’s case with the president. On Tuesday news broke that Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, was suing Trump for not signing the nondisclosure agreement that prevented her from speaking out about the relationship, rendering it null and void.

“Let’s not bother to be delicate,” Guthrie said to Avenatti before asking point blank: “Did she have a sexual relationship with the president?” Without skipping a beat, Avenatti answered back: “Yes.”

Guthrie continued, pointing out that according to the legal document, there were “tangible items, photos, images,” that Daniels possessed, which she had been barred from turning over or releasing publicly due to the nondisclosure agreement. When asked if she still had this evidence to back up her claims, Avenatti answered carefully.

“That’s a question Ms. Daniels will have to ultimately answer,” he responded. “I do know the answer to that question and I’m not at liberty to disclose it this morning.” When pressed by Guthrie whether or not the point of the agreement was intended to buy his client’s silence, Avenatti again answered unequivocally: “Exactly.”