Getty Image

Dallas News ran a lengthy profile on Stormy Daniels this week, featuring her mother Sheila Gregory, who remembers her now 38-year-old daughter as Stephanie Gregory Clifford before she went on to become the most notorious adult film star in America for carrying on an alleged affair with Donald Trump. Gregory admittedly hasn’t spoken to her daughter in 12 years, although she says she reaches out by phone every few weeks — a claim Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti shoots down as “fake news.”

Gregory reminisces of her daughter as a smart child with a promising future, who took dance and horse-riding lessons. (For what it’s worth, Daniels’ is still an avid equestrian, and currently stables several horses near her home in Forney, Texas, just outside of Dallas.) Her real father left when she was three or four years old, and she has not seen him since she was 17.

Although Gregory now claims that she was a hard-working, supportive parent who doesn’t understand why Daniels stopped speaking to her, a kicker at the bottom of the profile is especially telling. Despite everything that has happened, and the way her daughter’s name has been dragged around by the press, she inexplicably still hopes the scandal doesn’t hurt Trump.

“If Mr. Trump runs four more times, I would vote for him every time,” Sheila Gregory said. “I like him. I like the way he handles things. It’s time this country is put back where it belongs — taking care of the people here instead of the people who don’t belong here.”

Daniels declined to be interviewed for the piece beyond the statement given from her lawyer, so Gregory’s account remains uncontested. Either way, given the fact that Daniels is currently embarked on a “Make America Horny Again” tour going around to the nation’s strip clubs, she’s clearly living her best life.

(Via Dallas News)