Stormy Daniels Offers To Return Her Settlement And End The ‘Hush Agreement’ Over Her Alleged Trump Afffair

#Donald Trump
News Editor
03.12.18 10 Comments

Getty Image

Over the weekend, the controversy over Stormy Daniels’ alleged 2006 affair with Donald Trump (and her $130,000 “hush agreement”) grew even more absurd when Trump’s lawyers moved to stop 60 Minutes from airing an interview with Daniels (whose legal name is Stephanie Cliffords). Now, the giant pain in Trump’s butt has had enough and is offering to give back her whole settlement, so that she can be free to talk without legal repercussions.

Although it’s not clear to whom Daniels would return this money — Trump’s shady lawyer, Michael Cohen? The holder of his home-equity line? — the New York Times reports that the porn star’s lawyers have made the offer in writing:

In the letter, which was sent to Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, early Monday, Ms. Clifford’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, wrote that Ms. Clifford would wire the money into an account of Mr. Trump’s choosing by Friday.

Under the terms of the deal detailed in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by The New York Times, the contract ensuring Ms. Clifford’s silence would be “deemed null and void” once she returned the sum called for in her original contract.

The likelihood of Trump being in favor of the returned payment is close to zero percent, but considering that Cohen tends to go rogue and say random stuff to the press without thinking, who knows whether this offer shall be accepted? Cohen might want that money back, and Daniels can certainly afford to lose it, given the career-boosting notoriety that she’s received from this scandal. In fact, she recently inked a massive pay raise in her capacity as adult-film director, and giving back the settlement would practically be an investment at this point because she could further ride the monetary wave.

Get ready — Stormy Daniels is determined to share more gory details, and she won’t be easily quieted.

(Via New York Times & CNN)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSAFFAIRSdonald trumpSTORMY DANIELS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 10 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP