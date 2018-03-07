Trump’s Lawyer Reportedly Filed A Secret Restraining Order Against Stormy Daniels

#Donald Trump
03.07.18 8 hours ago

Getty Image

Not long after Stormy Daniels’s lawyer went on Today to discuss his client’s lawsuit against President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, news of an allegedly secret restraining order filed by the latter broke at NBC News. Per the report, Cohen “[obtained] a secret restraining order in a private arbitration proceeding and warning that she faces penalties if she publicly discusses a relationship with the president.”

According to emails and documents obtained by NBC News:

Cohen obtained a temporary restraining order against Clifford from the private arbitrator, a retired judge, which bars her from disclosing “confidential information” related to the nondisclosure agreement signed in October 2016, according to a copy of the document obtained by NBC News.

On Feb. 28, Cohen emailed the restraining order to Clifford’s former attorney, Keith Davidson. “The document itself is to remain confidential and not to be disclosed to anyone as per the terms of the judge’s order,” the email, obtained by NBC News, said.

To make matters weirder, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders may have confusingly referenced the secret arbitration during Wednesday’s press briefing. “I have had conversations with the president about this and as I outlined earlier, this case had already been won in arbitration,” she told reporters when asked about the ex-adult film star’s alleged affair with Trump. She also said the president denies “all of these allegations.”

Even so, NBC News notes it remains “unclear” precisely what Sanders was referring to while discussing “arbitration,” as “Trump is not listed as a party on the restraining order.” When asked about the comment in particular, Daniels’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti joked, “Yeah, and he won the popular vote, too.”

(Via NBC News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpMICHAEL COHENsarah huckabee sandersSTORMY DANIELS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 7 hours ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 15 hours ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 3 days ago 2 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 7 days ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP