A Stray Bullet Struck A Texas Lawmaker On New Year’s Eve: ‘It Felt Like A Sledgehammer’

#New Years Eve #Texas #Gun Control
News & Culture Writer
01.02.17 2 Comments

Between Don Lemon’s on-air theatrics at CNN and Mariah Carey’s trainwreck of a performance on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, 2017’s celebrations were already off to a pretty weird start. The word “weird” may also apply to the night Texas State Rep. Armando Martinez (D-Weslaco) had just north of the U.S.-Mexico border, though “shocking,” “horrific,” and “miraculous” work just as well. That’s because Martinez was struck in the head by a random bullet fragment.

Martinez, who spoke with CNN on Monday, said he’d just kissed his wife at midnight and had stepped outside of his Weslaco home when the stray bullet hit. “It felt like a sledgehammer hit me over the head,” he explained. Doctors later told him the fragment had only punctured the top of his head, causing mostly surface damage but thankfully not penetrating any further:

Martinez, 40, was transferred to the neurosurgical unit at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, where surgeons removed the bullet fragment. The fragment had penetrated his skull and lodged itself into the dura mater, the top layer of the brain, doctors told Martinez.

The fragment appears to be from a .223 caliber round, said Martinez, who spoke to CNN by phone on Sunday while recovering at the hospital.

“Had it gone any further, I don’t think we would be having this conversation,” Martinez said.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra and his office suspect Martinez “was hit by a stray bullet,” thought as department spokesperson JP Rodriguez noted, “there is no evidence to indicate he was targeted.”

(Via CNN)

Around The Web

TOPICS#New Years Eve#Texas#Gun Control
TAGSgun controlGUN VIOLENCENEW YEAR'S EVETEXAS

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP