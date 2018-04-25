The Blogger Behind The Popular ‘Student Loan Report’ Website Is Fake

#Money
News & Culture Writer
04.25.18

Shutterstock

Despite the fact that a legal case last summer was potentially going to wipe out around $12 billion in outstanding student loan debt, Americans are still facing a deficit worth roughly $1.48 trillion. In other words, college students past and present in the United States are beholden to banks, the U.S. government, and collection agencies. It’s not a pretty picture, and to make matters worse, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has seemingly done more harm than good when it comes to protecting the rights of the indebted. Enter the popular Student Loan Report website, whose articles and statistics have fueled the conversation for years.

According to a new report by The Chronicle of Higher Education, “self-described journalist” Drew Cloud, the website’s founder and apparent chief blogger, doesn’t actually exist. The company behind Student Loan Report, LendEDU, fessed up to the fact that Cloud was actually a collection of writers and researchers working in tandem — but not before corresponding as Cloud with journalists at several outlets, The Chronicle included:

After The Chronicle spent more than a week trying to verify Cloud’s existence, the company that owns The Student Loan Report confirmed that Cloud was fake. “Drew Cloud is a pseudonym that a diverse group of authors at Student Loan Report, LLC use to share experiences and information related to the challenges college students face with funding their education,” wrote Nate Matherson, CEO of LendEDU.

Before that admission, however, Cloud had corresponded at length with many journalists, pitching them stories and offering email interviews, many of which were published. When The Chronicle attempted to contact him through the address last week, Cloud said he was traveling and had limited access to his account. He didn’t respond to additional inquiries.

On Monday, Cloud’s presence on the website “suddenly evaporated.” Meanwhile, in a post on the Student Loan Report’s front page, LendEDU CEO Matherson apologized for the deception. “We never disclosed that ‘Drew Cloud’ was a pen name that represented a group of us writing these posts,” he wrote. “I really regret that… We should’ve chosen to be clear about who was authoring the posts.”

(Via The Chronicle of Higher Education)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Money
TAGSHigher Educationmoneystudent loan debtSTUDENT LOANS

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 8 hours ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 1 day ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 1 day ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 1 day ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 2 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 2 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP