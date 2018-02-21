Students From Across The U.S. Are Marching For Gun Reform At The White House And Government Offices

#March For Our Lives #Gun Control #Florida
News & Culture Writer
02.21.18 18 Comments

As students in Florida staged a massive walkout to protest in solidarity with the survivors of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, students from across the country did the same. As MSNBC reports, “hundreds” of students — if not more — left their classes at schools in Maryland and the Washington D.C. area to take the train into the American capitol and march on the White House. Other federal and state government offices were also marched upon by students, like another group that chanted “shame on you” at Florida lawmakers who approved anti-porn legislation the same day they rejected an assault weapons ban.

CNN and others followed the initial walkout in Broward County, Florida, where a massive rally was held in support of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors. Across the state in the capital city of Tallahassee, another large group of student protesters repeatedly shouted “shame on you” at state lawmakers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#March For Our Lives#Gun Control#Florida
TAGSFLORIDAgun controlGUN VIOLENCEMarch For Our LivesSCHOOL SHOOTINGS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP