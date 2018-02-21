WATCH: Hundreds of DC students arrive at the White House to push for gun reform pic.twitter.com/EOoJn6MpXj
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 21, 2018
As students in Florida staged a massive walkout to protest in solidarity with the survivors of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, students from across the country did the same. As MSNBC reports, “hundreds” of students — if not more — left their classes at schools in Maryland and the Washington D.C. area to take the train into the American capitol and march on the White House. Other federal and state government offices were also marched upon by students, like another group that chanted “shame on you” at Florida lawmakers who approved anti-porn legislation the same day they rejected an assault weapons ban.
CNN and others followed the initial walkout in Broward County, Florida, where a massive rally was held in support of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors. Across the state in the capital city of Tallahassee, another large group of student protesters repeatedly shouted “shame on you” at state lawmakers.
This is great to see. Hopefully these kids, and others across the country, keep up the activism past just this “moment”… and follow through when it’s time to vote (when they’re eligible)
Fully support their activism with gun control. I feel it will be a turning point in the next 2-12 years of elections. But I’d also like to see them to introspectively look on how they treat each other, show compassion and inclusion to their fellow students and engage outsiders that appear to be on the precipice of going to a dark place. Diligence on that front goes a long way too.
Vote? I hope this is just the start of them actually getting into positions of political power and then there’ll be REAL reform on everything.
Sure, of course, but we can’t be waiting possibly decades for that to happen. Some of these kids will be able to vote in November.
MS-13 Orders Murder of Teen after Facebook Photo Post
An 18-year-old in Virginia posted a photo of himself on Facebook flashing 18th Street gang signs. Now, he is dead after MS-13 members took notice and ordered his torturous execution.
Testimony revealed the gang drove him in a van to a deserted area on mountain roads in West Virginia.
As the attack began, the gang leaders filmed the brutal beating and murder to send to MS-13 leaders in El Salvador.
Viera Gonzalez ordered four of his fellow MS-13 gang members to hold Henriquez down by his extremities.
“They all took a chance, one at a time, stabbing Carlos with the pocketknife.” Viera Gonzalez testified they stabbed him so many times, “you could see his intestines.”
The final blow came when one of the gang members stabbed him in the throat. They stripped his clothes and set them on fire and then tossed his body in a ditch. By the time officials found Henriquez’ body, only a skeleton remained.
IT’S OKAY GUYS! THEY’RE JUST DREAMERS OUT FOR A BETTER LIFE! You’re racist if you don’t want to import millions more of them and give them citizenship. As Democrats, we know that these inhuman murderers didn’t use a gun, so it’s all okay. Now move out of the way so we can use grieving children as a human shield in a cynical attempt to take away your guns.
Your a sad sad person
lol what a dipshit
Get help
What the fuck is wrong with you?
Good stuff Art. Everything is spot on. Maybe that one congresswoman that said she doesn’t know who ms13 is and Trump is using them as a scapegoat, will now become familiar with them…….. Naturally, the left resorts to hurling insults.
Yes clearly the Democrats are the ones using tragedy for their own gain. Please tell me more about the non-white gang members so that my opinion on the DACA program will change. While you’re at it please post your source because here’s what I found with a quick Google search which seems to go into pretty good detail but at no point explains the point of bringing this up when talking about what the Parkland Students are doing:
[www.washingtonpost.com]
On a personal note, kindly drink piss.
Using an instance of horrendous gang violence as a blanket statement to generalize all Hispanic children brought here by their parents is essentially the definition of racism.
BREAKING UPDATE THAT ISN’T ON UPROXX FOR SOME COINCIDENTAL REASON
Report: Democrat California Senator Engaged in ‘Sexually Suggestive’ Behavior with Six Female Colleagues
A Democrat California senator behaved in ways that were “sexually suggestive” toward six of his female colleagues, including four subordinates, an investigation concluded.
The independent investigation released Tuesday, which the California Senate requested be done by outside lawyers, found that Sen. Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia) “more likely than not” engaged in this type of behavior.
In one instance, Mendoza allegedly made an unwanted advance toward a 19-year-old intern and gave her alcohol in a hotel suite at a 2008 Democratic Party convention, according to the report.
PS: Fuck all you to death for not being tolerant and inclusive like we are!! Die in some awful manner! Notice how tolerant I am before you do so!! Politicizing a tragedy is only cool when WE do it!
@Chris Craws By running sanctuary cities and encouraging illegal immigrants to sneak across the borders, all Democrat politicians and anyone who voted for them is PERSONALLY RESPONSIBLE FOR MURDER and should be destroyed! Their death is on YOUR conscious! WHY WOULD YOU DO SUCH A HORRIBLE THING YOU MONSTER! Every single person whose politics are not the same as mine is exactly like Hitler!
PAY ATTENTION TO HOW TOLERANT AND SUPERIOR I AM!!!! Now let me call anonymous people on the internet names to make myself feel better! I’m really important!
@Art Salmons I’m sure this all sounded much cleverer in your head. Awwwww, how cute!
**BREAKING UPDATE!! ART SALMONS CAN’T THINK OF WHAT TO SAY ON THREAD TOPIC SO HE JUST COPIES & PASTES OF BUNCH OF UNRELATED DAILY CALLER ARTICLES**
Look. We get it. “You will tolerate my intolerance!” You fucking Nazi douche bag.
right on!