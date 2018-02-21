Students From Across The U.S. Are Marching For Gun Reform At The White House And Government Offices

News & Culture Writer
02.21.18 18 Comments

As students in Florida staged a massive walkout to protest in solidarity with the survivors of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, students from across the country did the same. As MSNBC reports, “hundreds” of students — if not more — left their classes at schools in Maryland and the Washington D.C. area to take the train into the American capitol and march on the White House. Other federal and state government offices were also marched upon by students, like another group that chanted “shame on you” at Florida lawmakers who approved anti-porn legislation the same day they rejected an assault weapons ban.

CNN and others followed the initial walkout in Broward County, Florida, where a massive rally was held in support of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors. Across the state in the capital city of Tallahassee, another large group of student protesters repeatedly shouted “shame on you” at state lawmakers.

