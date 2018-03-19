The Supreme Court Rejects Arizona’s Attempt To Stop Issuing Driver’s Licenses To Dreamers

03.19.18 5 mins ago

Getty Image

Since President Trump announced the abrupt end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) — move that has since been blocked — Dreamers have had to endure insults by senior White House officials and a Congress either unable or unwilling to protect the program. While the Dreamers have received overwhelming public support, they have also had a number of legal victories as federal courts, even at the highest level, have repeatedly ruled against the Trump administration.

On Monday, the Supreme Court again sided with the Dreamers (represented by the ACLU in a lawsuit) by ruling against the state of Arizona after the state had stopped issuing driver’s licenses to DACA recipients.

After the DACA program was put in place under Obama, Arizona’s governor at the time, Republican Jan Brewer, directed state officials to prevent the program’s recipients from obtaining a driver’s license in the state.

Non-citizens must prove they are authorized to be in the United States to obtain an Arizona driver’s license, such as with a valid federal work permit. But the state decided not to accept permits obtained by DACA recipients.

Arizona’s states-rights argument apparently did not pique the Supreme Court’s interest. An earlier Circuit Court of Appeals ruling had said that states could not create their own definition of which immigrants were authorized to be in the United States, but the battle is sure to continue.

(Via Reuters)

Around The Web

TAGSARIZONADACAdreamersdriver's licenseIMMIGRATIONSUPREME COURT

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 4 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP