President Donald Trump’s concern for seeking answers about the brutal killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi continues to be ambivalent, at best, even as American intelligence officials are mounting growing evidence that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was in fact involved. Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to obtain a document for his upcoming wedding, and was allegedly dead within minutes.
When asked about audio evidence of Khashoggi’s murder and dismembering, President Trump seemed to brush the question aside, saying only, “I’m not sure yet that it exists, probably does, possibly does.” Trump has also routinely referred to the press as the “enemy of the people” and takes umbrage with the Post, in particular.
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) has now also joined the growing chorus of voices demanding justice. “The murder of Jamal Khashoggi as described by the Turkish press is an atrocity,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “We must get to the bottom of this, and if the Saudis killed Mr. Khashoggi, those responsible must be held accountable.”
People were quick to remind Collins that she didn’t seem nearly as concerned about “those responsible being held accountable” when it recently came to confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Collins was one of the last holdouts who eventually gave Kavanaugh her vote.
