Getty Image

An incident involving a woman and actor Sylvester Stallone from the 1990s is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department District Attorney’s office.

According to Deadline, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed that an incident report and said that the case was presented by the Santa Monica Police Department on Wednesday.

Reporting on this incident started in 2016, when a woman claimed she would file a report with police about an incident that took place between her and Stallone in the 1990s. As Deadline notes, an attorney for Stallone told USA Today at the time that the actor “categorically disputes the claim.” At the time, though, lawyer Marty Singer said Stallone had a brief relationship with the woman while shooting a movie in Israel in 1987.