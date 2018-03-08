Back in November of 2017, Terry Crews filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department shortly after accusing William Morris Endeavor executive Adam Venit of groping him at a Hollywood party the previous year. Crews first came out with the allegations in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein reckoning, tweeting in October that it had given him PTSD because the same thing had happened to him.
Now, Deadline has learned that Venit, who was subsequently placed on leave from his job at WME, will not be charged with sexual assault by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office. According to a City Attorney source, the case will not be going forward because “the matter was rejected because it was beyond the statute of limitations.”
A few weeks after being placed on leave, Venit was permitted to return to WME after the agency had completed its sexual harassment investigation, and Crews went on to sue both the agency and Venit himself.
Even though the case will not be going forward, Crews’ account shined light on another kind of Hollywood abuse. Since going public with his accusations, actor Brendan Fraser likewise came forward to detail his own alleged assault by former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk. Fraser claims Berk groped him at a luncheon in 2003 and the incident was the catalyst that led to him dropping out of Hollywood.
(Via Deadline)
Legally speaking, does anyone know if Venit has the right to sue either Crews or WME now? I mean, it would be a d*** move but considering the American legal system seem to have such loopholes that allow people to counter sue after their charges are dropped it makes me think if Venit can she WME for siding with Crew when placed on leave or suing Crews for defamation. Any lawyers out there?
Not a lawyer, but my guess is he really would not want to do that, even if he could legally. The other side would get a lot of access to his dirty laundry during the discovery phase, and my guess is Terry Crewes is not his only victim (which kind of scuttles his case, anyway), and there may be other victims that *aren’t* outside the statute of limitations.
Do you really think Terry Crews made this all up?