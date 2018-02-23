Getty Image

On Thursday GQ published a profile of one-time leading man Brendan Fraser titled simply “Whatever Happened to Brendan Fraser?” to get to the bottom of his Hollywood disappearance. Although Fraser has been picking up work in recent years acting in a handful of cable drama series, the answer lies somewhere in between years of grueling stunt work taking a toll on his body and problems in his personal life following the dissolution of his marriage.

Buried deep in the piece however, Fraser offered another reason. At a Hollywood Foreign Press Association luncheon in 2003, the Encino Man actor made a disturbing allegation that then-HFPA president Philip Berk groped him. “His left hand reaches around, grabs my ass cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint,” he recalled. “And he starts moving it around.”

Fraser said that the incident sent him into a tailspin, and comparisons were quickly drawn to Terry Crews, who came out with a similar story late last year. Crews, who has since gone public with the name of the man who allegedly assaulted him and filed a police report, commended Fraser on Twitter for having the courage to speak out.

“Brendan is amazingly courageous in telling this,” the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor wrote. “His assault experience is extremely similar to mine— ending with the assailant explaining away his actions.” He added, “One man’s ‘horseplay’ is another man’s humiliation.”

Brendan is amazingly courageous in telling this. His assault experience is extremely similar to mine— ending with the assailant explaining away his actions. One mans “horseplay” is another man’s humiliation. https://t.co/nNjtmKq5D7 — terrycrews (@terrycrews) February 22, 2018

Crews also retweeted others who came forward with messages of support for Fraser:

The perfect example of how it's never just about the assault itself. These actions have ramifications for years, lifetimes even. We may not even realize all of the effects stem from the same root cause. No one should have to endure that for another's "joke". #MeToo — Heather Sunshine ☀️ (@ragdoll_riot) February 22, 2018

This! Horseplay was the term used by those who 'reported' Sandusky's crimes at Penn State, hiding the fact that he committed male rape.

Becoming comfortable with uncomfortable terms is the first step to addressing these behaviors. — Guila Ben (@GuilaBen) February 22, 2018

@terrycrews This reminded me of your experience so much! The lack of caring for male victims in this country is on a level we still lack the courage to face. https://t.co/MBmtIY5h0M — David Overton (@GiganticPandas) February 22, 2018

We’re seeing the #MeToo Time’s Up effect in full force. It won’t be long before this type of behavior is deemed unacceptable on any level, whether directed at women or men.