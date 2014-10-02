Texas Clearly Has Their Best Doctors On Hand To Stop The Spread Of Ebola

#Texas #Ebola #Conan
Entertainment Writer
10.01.14 5 Comments

So people are either in an actual panic over the spread of Ebola across the United States, or they’re in a fake social media panic in order to grab attention. I’m going for the latter, but I’m also crowning this Conan clip as the king of the Ebola-related parodies.

Here we see just how well equipped Texas is to handle their new Ebola problem, all in typical Texas fashion. Conan should certainly be an expert by now, so why shouldn’t we believe this?

If that’s not enough to calm your fears, maybe you want to invest in one of these awesome looking hazmat suits from Lakeland Industries. The State Department already put in a bid to buy 160,000, so you know it’s the highest quality.

(Via Team Coco / Dot Med)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Texas#Ebola#Conan
TAGSCONANEbolaHazmatLakeland IndustriesTEXASTexas Doctors

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP