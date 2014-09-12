The Cleveland School Shooter Convicted Of Killing Three Students Has Escaped From Prison

09.11.14 18 Comments

A manhunt is currently underway for the nineteen-year-old convicted murderer who shot up his high school back in 2012. From AP:

Nineteen-year-old T.J. Lane escaped along with two other inmates from a prison in Lima, about 80 miles south of Toledo, and one of the inmates was captured, Lima police Sgt. Andy Green said.

A search was underway in woods and a residential area near the prison, Green said, and the two escapees are considered dangerous.

Lane is one of those incredible pieces of work that claimed he didn’t know why he took a .22 caliber pistol and a knife to Chardon High School in Cleveland, but still managed to make a scene in the court room.

Lane, then 18, pleaded guilty last year to shooting three students in February 2012 at Chardon High School, east of Cleveland. He said he didn’t know why he did. At his sentencing, he unbuttoned his dress shirt to reveal his T-shirt reading “killer”; he cursed and gestured obscenely as he was given three life sentences. (via)

You can check out the video of that below while you’re waiting for a speedy capture. I would say it’d be in the best judgment of everyone not to give him any press, but word needs to get out and I think it also needs to be shown just how scummy you can be to people whose lives you’ve ruined. Sometimes you wish punishments were worse in regards to people like this.

The worst part is that I had forgotten about this particular incident. It either slipped past me or it’s become such a common happening that I just lose track.

(Via Gawker / AP)

