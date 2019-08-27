The Third Democratic Debate Is Coming, Here’s What You Need To Know.

UPROXX

Another day, another Democratic debate. The third debate is only weeks away, shortly thereafter to be followed by the fourth, fifth, and sixth debates. So many debates. So much time before November 2020.

As we inch ever closer to the 2020 presidential election, the field of candidates for the Democratic nomination has started to thin out—relatively speaking. Eric Swalwell and John Hickenlooper announced they were dropping out a few weeks ago, Jay Inslee announced on Wednesday, August 21 that he’s also dropping out to instead pursue another term as governor, and Seth Moulton dropped out on Friday, August 23. But it’s still a crowded race with at least 21 candidates in the running and only five and a half months left until the primaries kick off in Iowa.

If you haven’t locked in your opinions yet, the debates are the most viable way for you to get to know the field. Here’s everything you need to know.

When does the debate take place?

The third Democratic debate is officially scheduled to be held at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas on Thursday, September 12th and possibly also Friday the 13th. (Spooky.) Right now, 10 candidates qualify — the maximum number allowed on one stage, per DNC rules — so if even one more candidate qualifies for the debate by the August 28 deadline, the event will be split into two nights.

You can watch it anywhere.

Seriously, you can watch it anywhere you have data or wifi. The debate will be co-hosted by ABC and Univision, which will provide a Spanish translation. You can also stream it online at ABC News Live, or on Hulu Live, The Roku Channel, or Facebook watch.

Other options: Apple TV, Twitter, and YouTube.