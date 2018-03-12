The Northeast Is Bracing For Its Third Nor’easter In Less Than Two Weeks

03.12.18

In the span of a week, Winter Storms Riley and Quinn dropped a significant amount of snow and caused coastal flooding throughout New England and the surrounding area. Once the skies had cleared, the repetitive nor’easters had left millions without power, cost several lives, and disrupted travel throughout the Northeastern United States. Now, according to The Weather Channel and the National Weather Service, Winter Storm Skylar is about to barrel into the region with its third nor’easter in less than two weeks’ time.

Chattanooga, Tennessee’s ABC affiliate WTVC reports the storm, which dumped almost a foot of snow there on the 25th anniversary of the area’s “Super Storm of ’93,” has changed course and is heading straight for New England. The National Weather Service confirmed as much with Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect from late Monday through early Wednesday for the east coast. Among other things, the storm is set to “bring gusty winds” and “minor coastal flooding​” as far south as New York City and as far north as Maine.

Calling it a “high-impact nor’easter,” The Weather Channel notes that Skylar is projected to drop “more than a foot of snow is possible from from parts of eastern Massachusetts to coastal Maine,” and unleash “wind gusts up to 60 mph or higher” throughout the same region. While coastal flooding is also likely, its likelihood — and precisely how devastating its erosive effects will be — depends on where the nor’easter particularly strikes. If it batters areas previously flooded by Winter Storms Quinn and Riley, the damage will probably be worse.

(Via CNN, The Weather Channel and WTVC)

