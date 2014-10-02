This Banksy Mural Was Destroyed After People Complained That It Was Racist

Banksy’s latest piece popped up in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex sometime before Tuesday, but it didn’t take long for the locals to have it removed. Not because they object to graffiti on their property, but because the mural itself was seen as racist. From BBC:
The local council, which removed it, said it did not know it was by Banksy.
Tendring District Council said it received a complaint that the mural was “offensive” and “racist”.
The artist, who chooses to remain anonymous, posted pictures of the work on his website earlier. But by the time it had been announced, the mural had already been removed due to the complaint received on Tuesday.
I guess I can see where people could be offended by the piece, so it’s understandable that they’d have it removed. That said, if you know about Banksy’s work and the point of view, you probably wouldn’t think that this was some bit of racist graffiti. The good news is that the council is open for another piece:
“We would obviously welcome an appropriate Banksy original on any of our seafronts and would be delighted if he returned in the future.”
Well that’s just super. If anything, I hope that it is a direct reply to this incident. That’s the only proper way for him to return.
Really don’t see how people could see a piece that attacks racists as itself being racist.
Probably somebody just saw that it says ‘Go back to Africa’ and didn’t attempt to put any further thought into it.
or the ‘Migrants not welcome’ sign, but that should’ve been obvious, you know, since they’re birds
because dumb people are dumb
but let’s be honsest, Banksy isn’t very bright. have you ever read any of ‘essays’? Sounds like an 8th grader trying to be profound while on weed.
How is any of it racist? It’s about birds that are different, and fearing and rejecting anything different. We’re projecting meanings from our own limited perspectives. It’s pathetically basic.
The fact that you guess you can see how people would be offended by this is very sad, and very telling
I don’t get what you mean. People bitch about bias and then bitch when I don’t damn one side or the other.
I can see where the people are idiots, is that hard to grasp?
i take that to mean that we live in a sad time when it’s understandable how these people saw racism in something clearly not racist.
Andy, this is the Internet. “Damed if you do, damned if you don’t” is its operational theme.
@LoveWaffle that’s very true. And I can buy that @DEVO, I just would rather be sure that my intent is clear.
That whole Bill Burr thing sorta threw me for a loop because people seemed to think I took him seriously.
@aRobertsg I get your point. It is just hard for me to wrap my mind around how someone would find it offensive. Maybe if Banksy does do another one there it can be a bridge over a river with man walking over the bridge while crying and the river current under the bridge is cleverly hiding the phrase “Get Over It”
@Andy, what DEVO said. It’s sad that this is even a discussion, which isn’t your fault.
I guess I can see where people could be offended by the piece, so it’s understandable that they’d have it removed. That said, if you know about Banksy’s work and the point of view, you probably wouldn’t think that this was some bit of racist graffiti.
Even if it was not Banksy’s, how could anyone see this as racist. It is clearly a group of the same kind of birds that are not welcoming to a different type bird. It is just making a social point, like all of his art does.
The good news is that the council is open for another piece:
Banksy’s Response: Fuck You
Race pertains to humanz. These are birds. We’re not that important.
I hope he comes back and spray paints some dicks.
yes hopefully big veiny triumphant bastards.
Fucking morons
really in this day and age that is racist ? now this is racist [adf.ly]