This Banksy Mural Was Destroyed After People Complained That It Was Racist

#Banksy #Art
Managing Editor, Trending
10.02.14 19 Comments

Banksy’s latest piece popped up in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex sometime before Tuesday, but it didn’t take long for the locals to have it removed. Not because they object to graffiti on their property, but because the mural itself was seen as racist. From BBC:

The local council, which removed it, said it did not know it was by Banksy.

Tendring District Council said it received a complaint that the mural was “offensive” and “racist”.

The artist, who chooses to remain anonymous, posted pictures of the work on his website earlier. But by the time it had been announced, the mural had already been removed due to the complaint received on Tuesday.

I guess I can see where people could be offended by the piece, so it’s understandable that they’d have it removed. That said, if you know about Banksy’s work and the point of view, you probably wouldn’t think that this was some bit of racist graffiti. The good news is that the council is open for another piece:

“We would obviously welcome an appropriate Banksy original on any of our seafronts and would be delighted if he returned in the future.”

Well that’s just super. If anything, I hope that it is a direct reply to this incident. That’s the only proper way for him to return.

(Via BBC News / Banksy)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Banksy#Art
TAGSARTBANKSYcomplaintsgraffitiRACISM

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP