Getty Image

Comedian T.J. Miller was arrested on Monday for allegedly making a bomb threat while riding an Amtrak train in March. The former Silicon Valley star, who was taken into custody at LaGuardia Airport by Port Authority cops and FBI agents, is being accused of “intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train traveling to Connecticut.”

According to TMZ, Miller dialed 911 on March 18 while riding an Amtrak from Washington, D.C. to New York to report that “a woman with brown hair and a scarf ‘has a bomb in her bag.’ An Amtrak police officer called back Miller who added the woman kept checking the bag and seemed to want to get off the train and leave it behind.” Miller told the officer (who asked him if he suffered from mental illness), “This is the first time I’ve ever made a call like this before. I am worried for everyone on that train. Someone has to check that lady out.”

As it turns out, Miller gave cops the wrong train number, and as a result a different train was stopped in Connecticut, evacuated and searched, causing massive Amtrak delays. Meanwhile, Miller was on his train to NY. According to docs, Miller was removed from the train in NYC because he was intoxicated. The train attendant said Miller had consumed 2 glasses of wine and 2 double Scotch and sodas. The attendant also reported Miller had “exchanged profanity” with a woman in the First Class car — and he did not back up Miller’s account of the woman’s suspicious behavior. (Via)

The women told police Miller was being “loud and belligerent,” and they had gotten into an argument on the train ride. If convicted, Miller, who was released on a $100,000 bond on Tuesday morning, faces up to a five-year prison term.

