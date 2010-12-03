Today In Blowing Stuff Up More Efficiently

It’s not every day the Army introduces a new grenade launcher straight out of our video-game fueled fantasies. And it’s not every day a Senator tells the military he knows better what the military needs than the actual military does. Oh, wait, no, it is. How we’ve brought the Call of Duty Noob Tube to real life conflict, and why John McCain thinks the military should be no homo, today in Uproxx News.

First up, let’s talk about the grenade launcher, the XM25. The military loves this weapon for two reasons: one, it lets you kill people more quickly and efficiently than ever before. Two, it’s actually useful against insurgents using a tactic that’s existed since man has had ranged weapons, namely, getting behind a big rock and waiting until the other guy stops shooting.

The XM25 can fire grenades half a freaking mile, which would make it awesome all on its own, but it has a computer attached that allows soldiers to fire the grenades with perfect accuracy. Basically, the grenade gets set to blow up right after it’s over the wall, instead of wherever it lands, which is sometimes near innocent civilians. The military is very happy, both because they like new toys and also because they really prefer to only kill the people who are actually shooting at them. Apparently it’s 300% more effective than standard infantry weapons at killing the crap out of terrorists, which means it’s tax money spent on munitions that was actually worth it for once. We fully expect it to be DLC on Black Ops, and to be immediately labeled the Noober Tube.

Meanwhile, John McCain thinks anybody out in the field, actually getting shot at and stuff, actually cares that a member of his squad is openly gay. The military, which is facing a serious problem in the sense that nobody actually wants to join up these days, is eager to repeal “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” because they’ve been asked to, let’s see here, try and contain a terrorist organization on their home turf with little political support from home, and they don’t really have time to do things like fill out a questionnaire about whether or not they care that the guy next to them might be into dudes.

So, of course, McCain is complaining that the personnel facing active combat weren’t filling out the questionnaires, which is really weird coming from, you know, a decorated military pilot in Vietnam, and who thus should have some understanding that people being shot at have better things to do. Instead, apparently only 6% of the fighting force have actually weighed in, which would actually be a reasonable objection if, again, a good chunk of that 94% weren’t dealing with terrorists trying to freaking kill them, or supporting that chunk.

But don’t worry! In the face of a troubled economy and serious questions about tax policy, immigration, and other pressing issues, we’re sure an argument over a policy that the organization that actually has to enforce it kind of finds annoying will continue to be considered more important.

